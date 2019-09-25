NORTH EAST — Rising Sun knew that to beat rival North East, it would have to break through the wall in front of the net.
Sophomore Dane Schueler did just that 90 seconds into overtime on Tuesday, helping the Tigers to a 3-2 victory. Though it was only the first Susquehanna divisional contest for both teams, it had a playoff atmosphere, helped both by the scant five miles that separate the two schools and the fact that it was Rising Sun's Senior Night.
"It's been a hard-fought season so far, and we made some changes to address where we were deficient," Tigers assistant coach Jeff Sopa said. "We've been working hard and it showed tonight. North East, I couldn't be more proud of those boys. The goalie played unbelievable tonight."
Indians goalkeeper Alex Klinger had Tigers charging at him all night, but he adeptly racked up save after save, especially after Rising Sun (2-3, 1-0 Susquehanna) took a 2-1 lead early in the second half. It seemed that only the perfect shot could triumph over his steady feet and hands. In overtime, Schueler got some separation along the left sideline, dribbled the ball toward the middle a couple of times, and then sent a screaming, 25-yard liner into the upper right corner of the net.
"It felt great," Schueler said. "I usually don't shoot from the outside that much, so just to get that and finish in overtime against a rival felt fantastic. We just need to keep on this pace."
Rising Sun took a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute on a goal by senior forward Micah Thomas, who is also one of the Tigers' four team captains. North East (3-3, 0-1) tied it less than two minutes later, and the score remained locked at 1 apiece at the end of the half.
Rising Sun scored again just 82 seconds in the second half when Grant Sopa sent a low-lining corner kick that Conor Najera headed into the net.
The Tigers dominated possession through the rest of the half, much like they did in the first, but their shot attempts either went wide, or were saved by Klinger.
"We're really working on our formation," Jeff Sopa said. "We've really been focusing on our midfield and controlling the ball. They've been putting in hard work at practice, trying to win those 50/50 balls."
The Indians managed to briefly wrestle the ball away from Rising Sun several times, and they broke through again with just 6:54 left. The offense moved the ball into the left side of the box and during a crowded scramble for the ball by four or five players, Marcus French poked the ball into the net to tie the game.
"One of the things we tried to do in the second half was to create some pressure in the offensive third and have a bunch more guys in the box, and (that goal) was the result," Indians head coach Mark Kalwa said. "My players just developed as the game went on. We switched our strategy in the second half, moving the ball and locking them down in the midfield, and it worked."
North East possessed the ball much more in the closing minutes, but that momentum was stopped in its tracks when the final buzzer sounded.
In the end, Schueler was the hero, but both coaches agreed that the game's MVP was Klinger, who finished with 17 saves on the night.
"He has been fantastic and lights-out all year," Kalwa said. "He's got super speed and he's a really good field player, but because he's so good in the goal and he's got such good range, we can't go wrong with him in the goal. His ability to stretch out and catch the ball is beyond anybody else."
The Tigers were thrilled to get a win after starting the season 0-3, but they also hope to play again soon in front of head coach Ken Ulrich, who is currently out due to personal reasons.
"We just want to send our prayers to him," Jeff Sopa said.
