The Rising Sun wrestling team defeated visiting Elkton, 36-32, on Wednesday.
The Tigers’ points came from five pinfall wins and one forfeit. The victories by pin were Colby Miller at 126 pounds; Micah Thomas at 132; Logan Garvin at 138; Mason Craig at 152 and Dylan Mohr at 160. Ethan Shackleford won via forfeit at 285.
Matt Eskaros (106), Melvin Rau (113), Jason Lawerence (135) and A.J. Gaye (220) recorded pinfall wins for the Golden Elks. Jakob Rodgers (170) and Zach Chapman (195) also claimed wins for Elkton.
