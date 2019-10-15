NORTH EAST – While ties are not the most popular way to end a hotly contested county rivalry battle, both Rising Sun and Bohemia Manor can accept the end result, a 1-1 deadlock Thursday afternoon that entertained everyone in attendance.
“We keep fighting, keep moving and playing the way we’re capable of and it worked for us today,” Eagles head coach Andy Mitchell said. “That’s a very good Rising Sun team we just played and I’m never okay when we don’t win, but to fight the way we did and each team come out with a point, that’s not a bad day.”
Rising Sun's coach agreed.
“We had a plan to strengthen our defense today and I think we did a great job,” Tigers head coach Ken Ulrich said. “Whenever we play a county school, they always bring it against us, so it’s a compliment to be used as a measuring stick.”
Following a scoreless first half, the Tigers (6-4-1) struck first when senior captain Zach Seigel headed a pass from Tyler Burowski past Eagles keeper Charlie Rinker in the sixth minute of the second half.
“As soon as I saw Tyler turn, I looked up and the defender looked in my eyes, I took one step back and he fell for it,” Seigel explained. “I’ve been trying that all season and it never worked until that one time.”
Bo Manor (7-1-2 on the season) responded 11 minutes later when senior midfield Brandon Teixidor corralled a pass off a free kick and slid a shot underneath Austin Jacob.
“That’s a consistent thing that happens with us,” Teixidor said of the early deficit, “but we just have to keep our heads up and keep attacking.”
Both teams attacked through the end of regulation and two overtime periods, even losing a man each (Grant Sopa for Rising Sun and Mikey Stetcher from Bo Manor) to red cards, but neither could find the net again. Mitchell and Ulrich both took positives from Thursday’s match, mostly with the spirit and attitude of their players.
“I think we want to keep our never say die attitude and making sure we get control the ball and play the ball rather than let them control what we do,” Mitchell said. “I think getting scored on first has helped us keep our mental toughness, knowing the game’s not over until it’s over.”
“I want them to keep the level of intensity they played at today and take it forward into the playoffs,” Ulrich said.
