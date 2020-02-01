NORTH EAST — With three freshmen as a part of its rotation, Rising Sun has experienced some ups and downs on the offensive end of the floor this season.
The Tigers experienced one of those ups in their Susquehanna Division girls’ basketball contest against visiting Perryville as they had four players score in double figures during their 54-27 victory Thursday night.
“We’re just growing. Some nights, we have trouble, but tonight was one of those nights we did well,” Rising Sun head coach Kathy Stoudt said. “Our defense led to a lot of our scoring. We started three freshmen, but they’re growing a lot. They’ve been getting a lot of playing time, so we were able to balance with Gabrielle [Vaughan] and Katie Willis leading the way.”
Rising Sun received 12 points from Vaughan, 11 from Willis and 10 points each from Sarah Clark and Mallory Stamper. That balance was created by a strong inside-outside game.
Vaughan and Willis worked the inside while Clark and Stamper took care of things from the perimeter as the latter duo made three triples. Good ball movement from inside to outside, or the other way around, allowed the offense to find that level of balance.
“I think they work so well together, so whenever we push it inside, and those girls feel pressure, they push it out, and we have some outside shooters who can hit tonight,” Stoudt said.
“We were all playing as a team, working the ball around. It feels good everybody contributed,” Vaughan added. “It helps when Sarah can get the 3 going, and Katie Willis and I can get the inside going.”
The Tigers’ scored the game’s first 10 points en route to jumping out to an 18-11 lead after the first quarter. They outscored the Panthers 11-5 in the second frame to extend their lead to 29-16 at halftime.
Rising Sun continued to pull away in the second half, outscoring the Panthers 25-11 after halftime. One reason why their lead was never threatened in the second half was that the Tigers played tighter defense on Perryville’s shooters.
“We played the zone in the first half, and most of their points came way out on 3-pointers,” Stoudt said. “We went to a man-to-man in the second half, wanting to give them a little more pressure. That was able to put it away for us.”
Cheyanne Strong scored a game-high 15 points for Perryville.
