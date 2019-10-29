NORTH EAST — Rising Sun’s continual control of the ball enabled it to hold possession at Perryville’s end of the field for most of the teams’ 1A North Region I field hockey semifinal Monday at Calvert Regional Park.
The Tigers’ unrelenting pressure led to a goal in each half as they cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory over the Panthers to secure a spot in the Region I championship game.
“We worked as a team and went hard. We were cutting to the ball,” Rising Sun’s Kloee Karvois, who scored the game’s first goal, said. “We were really good today and came out with intensity.”
Karvois’s goal came within the first ten minutes of the game after the Tigers’ earned a penalty corner, and after a couple of shot attempts, she deposited a pass into the lower right corner of the cage to make it 1-0.
Rising Sun did not experience a letdown after taking the lead as it controlled the ball for the remainder for the first half, and whenever Perryville did get possession, the Tigers pressured the passing lanes to create turnovers and regain possession.
“We really made sure when they started passing, we’d cut to the ball and were right on them as soon as they got it, and we did what we had to do to get it around them,” Rising Sun’s Brianna Frazier said.
The Tigers continued their strong possession in the second half and, midway through the period, padded their lead when Brianna Frazier put a shot in the back of the cage to make it 2-0. The goal was a result of Rising Sun adjusting its shots.
“I think they did a great job pressuring, getting shots off. I think it got to the point where we wanted it really badly,” Tiger head coach Katie Keyes said. “I think we scored the second goal when it was at a different angle than they had been taking.”
The Tigers will advance to the Region I title game where they will take on North East Wednesday afternoon.
