ELKTON — Perryville junior Bryan Thompson felt the predictable nerves prior to his first varsity swim meet.
“I wasn’t very confident at first facing three other teams,” he said. “When I drove in, I just got in the zone. I didn’t realize I got first place.”
Thompson won both of his scored events during Monday’s meet at Edgewood Middle School featuring Elkton, Havre de Grace, Joppatowne and Perryville – though Thompson made up the entire Panthers’ squad.
In the fall, Thompson decided he wanted to swim at the varsity level. The problem was that he attended a school without a program.
First, he needed a coach. Thompson enlisted the help of Jimmy Russell, who he knew from club swimming. Russell’s job with the state police expedited the background-check process required for coaches. He also recruited Casey Nicastro, a friend he’d made lifeguarding at the Cecil County Y.M.C.A.
“He just wanted the option,” Thompson’s mother, Athena Chestnut, said of her son’s initiative. “I believe he wants to swim in college and it gets him a little more eyes on him.”
Elkton formed the first varsity swim team in Cecil County three years ago. Its coaches, Pat Cline and Craig Marra, have allowed Thompson to train with the Golden Elks everyday at the Y.M.C.A. Both said it has been great to have him around and to see the sport spread within the county.
“It’s nice to just get the program growing in the county. The more kids that swim will make everybody’s program better,” Cline said.
“It’s a good winter sport option for kids,” added Marra.
Thompson quickly developed a teammate-like bond with Elkton’s swimmers.
“They’re very supportive about everything,” Thompson said. “They treat me like I’m one of their teammates. They cheered for me when I was swimming, they did a little cheer around me to hype me up.”
Thompson returned the favor when the Elks dove in.
“It’s been great. I grew up in Cecil County, I went to Perryville High School. You always have your county rivals, but the whole team is super supportive of each other,” Chestnut said. “You’ll see Bryan down at the end of the lane cheering the Elkton team on and they do the same for him. It’s refreshing to see. It’s for the sport, not for the individual.”
“We just want to send thanks to Elkton High School and their coaching staff for affording him the opportunity to practice with their team. As a matter of fact, they’re ensuring that he gets shuttled to the meets over in Harford County. They take him back and forth,” Russell said. “I just want to commend Elkton High School and their coaching staff for allowing us to piggy-back off of them. They’re the ones who started the swim program here in Cecil County.”
Elkton finished first in team scoring.
Thompson swam the 50-yard free and the 100-yard backstroke. He won the first race with a time of 26.51 and the latter with 1:10.06.
“It felt phenomenal because those are personal record times,” he said. “I did way better than I did a few weeks ago. I definitely felt like I’ve improved and did my best.”
Thompson may have shocked himself, but not Nicastro.
“I had high expectations for him because I know he’s good. I expect him do well and he did. It was cool. He was really proud of himself and I was proud of him, so it was cool to be a part of that,” Nicastro said. “We had a real good time and he did real well. He had fun with all the other swimmers and he got the high school swim meet experience. He was real happy afterward and his mom was real happy. It was great to see.”
Thompson began swimming competitively in eighth grade. He said he trains twice a day, four or five days per week.
“It was strongly suggested to us because he has hemophilia. It’s a low-impact sport,” Chestnut said. “He showed some interest. He joined club at the Y in eighth grade and learned to swim. It’s kind of been all downhill from there. He keeps getting a little bit better every day.”
