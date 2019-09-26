It seems ironic, but one of the teams that Perryville football coach Chris Johnson finds the most difficult to prepare for has always been Rising Sun under coach Clem Vaughan.
Teams know what to expect when they match up against the Tigers. They are going to run the ball.
A lot.
“It’s funny. Years ago, Clem was thinking about maybe changing up his offense a little bit. He and I were chatting on the phone and he asked ‘What do you think, Chris?’” Johnson recalled. “I said ‘I hate preparing for what you do. It takes so much more work and time because you guys don’t run a whole lot of stuff, but you run stuff out of different formations and you’re so good at it.’ It’s not normal. They run jet sweep differently than everybody else runs jet sweep. It’s taught differently. What they do, they do very well. They’re very well coached.”
Johnson also noted that when the Panthers (3-0) travel to Rising Sun (2-1) Friday night, they will face a team that is coming off its first loss. He expects the Tigers to play with a chip on their shoulder.
“We know this is a big game. I’m sure after losing to Patterson Mill last week, Rising Sun is disappointed in that loss. This is a big rebound game for them to get them right back on track,” he said. “It’s a big game for us, too, because we want to stay undefeated. Beating a team like Rising Sun would be a nice confidence booster. We don’t see them as a 2-1 team, we see them as a 3-0 team. They have some injuries and are a little wounded, but I feel like a wounded animal can be dangerous.”
Rising Sun has dealt with major injuries at the running back position, but received some positive news this week. Senior running back Ben Erhart will return after suffering a wrist injury Week 1.
“He got cleared to play with a cast,” Vaughan said. “That will help us immensely. It gives us a little boost in our confidence. My mantra is always ‘Next guy up.’ We’re going to throw him back in there and see what happens.”
Erhart set a school record with 320 yards rushing in the season opener, scoring four touchdowns. Senior Justin Brooks has handled the load the past two weeks with Erhart out and should continue to receive his share of the carries.
Vaughan said it has been a good week of practice for the Tigers, who have handled their first loss of the year the way he would have hoped.
“They’ve responded well,” he said. “They’ve been pretty humble all week and have been working hard. We’re just trying to get back to winning ways.”
Vaughan said Rising Sun needs to be wary of the Panthers’ rushing attack, too, but its senior quarterback Tyler Nasuta who ranks highest on his list of concerns.
“They’re pretty versatile. They run the ball well, they have a couple of talented running backs in there, and their quarterback is phenomenal. He probably runs the waggle better than anybody I’ve seen,” Vaughan said. “We’ve got to be ready for him. He’s probably one of the better ones we’ll face all year.”
He added that Perryville plays sound, disciplined, team defense.
“They play pretty good team ball,” Vaughan said. “Nobody really jumps out at you as the standout that you have to worry about, but they surround the ball and they play real disciplined. We’ve got to play a real disciplined game.”
Johnson knows his defense needs to do the same against Rising Sun’s ground-and-pound offense. He said defense coordinator Sean Sandora will make sure of it.
“I have a lot of confidence in our D-coordinator that he’ll come up with enough stuff to kind of slow them down. They’ll keep pounding, pounding, pounding,” Johnson said. “They’re happy getting three or four yards every time they run it and getting 20-play drives. Then, they suck you up and hit you over the top. They give defenses a lot to concern themselves with.”
