The first day of practice for the North East football team began in the gymnasium instead of on the field.
The team was reminded what it was setting out to accomplish.
“If you look at our banners in our gym since the UCBAC was founded in 2004, there’s one sport absent up there. Our kids know it. We started our season on the first day of camp, first day of practice, first day of everything, around that banner looking at it. We set a goal that we’re going to be the first team to put that up there,” Indians coach Chris Schleich said. “I don’t have a crystal ball. I can’t predict the future, but my kids are motivated. They know we can do it. We’re close, but close isn’t good enough. We know it’s one game at a time and we’ve got to focus on Patterson Mill, who’s a tough opponent. They’ve had a great year this year. Their coaches have done a wonderful job turning the program around, but we like our team.”
North East meets the Huskies tonight, one of the teams it finds itself in a three-way tie with atop the Susquehanna Division. Patterson Mill, Rising Sun and the Indians all have 4-1 lower-division records.
The two teams squaring off tonight at Patterson Mill control their Susquehanna Division destinies. The Indians’ play the Tigers the following week, meaning they can deliver a defeat to the other two contenders and secure the division title outright with consecutive wins.
The Huskies play Joppatowne next week. They own a head-to-head tiebreaker over Rising Sun, so they will secure the Susquehanna championship with two wins, even if the Tigers also finish with a 6-1 mark.
“They’re a spread offense, but they sometimes give the image of a two-back and three-back offense where they run the ball,” Schleich said of Patterson Mill. “As a defense, we’ve had to prepare to line up with more of a spread defense and our base defense, which is more of a tight defense.”
The Indians enter with three wins in their last four games. The lone loss during that stretch was to upper-division Elkton.
“No one is going to be able to beat them unless they screw up. Nobody has the athleticism and speed that they have. It’s not even close. But we did run the football on them for almost 200 yards. We may have had only 7 points, but we had a 91-yard drive for that touchdown. I don’t know how many people have drove 91 yards on Elkton’s No. 1 defense,” Schleich said. “Our run game has been strong. Jachai Graham has 1,168 yard on the season. We have some kids up front that are digging their boots in and controlling the football game, meaning we’re controlling the clock and the tempo. Justin Ahern is a 250-pound lineman who’s been having a great season. We run behind him a lot. Dylan McDilda has been great this year. Evan Roberts, John Frederick, Mike Upton – our Front 5 – have really done a great job.
“Our recipe for winning has been that we control the game, control the clock. We’re not scoring 80 points, but we’re scoring 28, 30, 35 points. With the amount of run plays that we’re running, that’s a lot of points for a run team.”
Don’t expect North East to deviate much from what’s been working as it tries to capture its first division title, and climb within the Whig‘s weekly Power Poll.
“As a coach, I appreciate the Cecil Whig rating us so low because it ticks off my kids. It makes them mad and they’re motivated to prove you wrong. I appreciate the bulletin board material, so thank you very much,” Schleich said. “The kids are hyped.”
