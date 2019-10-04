It might be the biggest regular-season football game in Cecil County history, but until kickoff, it will remain an afterthought for the Elkton players.
The Golden Elks will attend funeral services for Ed Brown Friday morning as a team. Brown was an assistant coach in the Elkton program.
“The whole team, we're all going. The game is important, but it's an afterthought because we're going to go take a couple buses up to the service and give our respects one last time to Coach Brown,” Elks head coach Matt Feeney said. “Then, when we get back, it's game on. The focus this week has been pretty sharp. The guys know what's coming. They're ready. They want the test. They want another shot.”
What's coming is a rematch with Oakdale – the team that ended Elkton's season one game shy of the state championship game last year.
The Elks lost 38-0 in last year's Nov. 23 state semifinals at Oakdale. The Bears went on to win the 2A state championship.
Oakdale graduated 28 seniors from that squad, including quarterback Collin Schlee, who is playing Division I at Kent State. Elkton had just five seniors on its team a year ago.
“They're not dramatically different. Yeah, you don't have a Collin Schlee back there, but the [quarterback Ethan] Reifer kid is good. He doesn't look much different than Collin. He can move pretty well. They run read-option and he has no fear of pulling that football and getting out in space. He's made people miss a few times on film. You start sucking up, he'll pull it and he can make throws all over the place,” Feeney said. “They haven't missed a beat. They have real big, strong kids on their offensive front. They've got athletes in the secondary, who play smart. I tip my hat to coach [Kurt] Stein. They're very well-coached and prepared. He doesn't need Division I kids all over the place to be successful. I think we're going to have our hands full.”
The Bears dropped their first game of the season last Friday, falling 30-17 to visiting Linganore. Elkton, meanwhile, has rolled through the season's first four weeks. The Elks enter 4-0 and have outscored their opponents 186-28. It could have been easy to look ahead to this game, but Elkton never stumbled in any potential trap games.
On top of having a shot at redemption for last year's loss in the state semis, the game has been selected as Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown. Former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith, mascot Poe and team cheerleaders will be on hand.
Elkton's run to the 2016 state final included a home playoff game against North Caroline, the team that had eliminated the Elks from the postseason the previous year. This one has a similar level of excitement.
“It sounds like it's going to be a pretty packed house. I'm anticipating it being one of the biggest regular-season games we've ever had, if not the biggest. It's probably going to have a feel like the Caroline game – the region championship game – in '16. I think we're going to have a crowd similar to that,” Feeney said. “And then you throw the Ravens RISE Showdown in there, there's just a lot going on. It's going to be a pretty different atmosphere for us, but I think all of the community is looking forward to it. We're just hoping to put on the best show that we can.”
Elkton put on a show a week ago with a 57-6 win over Havre de Grace just two days after Brown's death. It took Feeney some time to recognize just how emotional and spirited of a game his team had played.
“I don't think I really appreciated the game until we watched the film as a staff and kind of realized that those kids were completely 100 percent motivated to play for Coach Brown. So many kids touched the ball, so many kids found the end zone, everyone was flying around,” he said. “Havre de Grace is down right now, but at the same time, my guys did what a good football team does – they dominated in every phase. They weren't trying to show anyone up, they were just playing their [butts] off for Coach, and it showed. It was just really great to watch.”
Among those to find the end zone was Brown's son, Ian.
“I've never walked out onto the field like that in the middle of a game, but I walked out,” Feeney said. “I didn't care, you can flag me, but I just wanted to go out and throw my arms around that kid because that was special.”
