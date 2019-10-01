CHESAPEAKE CITY — Bohemia Manor struggled to find a rhythm in the moments after giving up an opening-minute goal to Perryville.
The Eagles began to win the 50-50 balls more often, which allowed them to keep the ball on the ground, and their attack took off from there en route to a 6-2 Susquehanna Division boys’ soccer victory over visiting Perryville Thursday.
“I think we started out choppy at first, and then as soon as they scored, it got worse,” Bo Manor’s Brandon Teixidor said. “But then, after we got our first goal, it got a lot better and brought up our intensity.”
Perryville had the ball on the opening kickoff and pushed the action quickly towards the net. That pressure led to a goal 50 seconds in as Ben Roberts scored off a rebound to make it 1-0.
The Panthers seemed to gain momentum after that as they controlled the tempo over the next eight minutes, but the Eagles settled down and slowly gained more time of possession.
Bo Manor equalized in the 10th minute when Jakob Brown scored on a deflected shot. From there, the Eagles controlled the tempo for the remainder of the first half.
Bo Manor’s response to giving up an early goal was different than it had been in a game earlier this season, which ended up in a 7-2 defeat at the hands of Oxford Area (Pa.). Head coach Andy Mitchell said his team learned from that experience.
“We’ve had one other game where they scored on us really fast. We got more into our heads after that, and it got worse. They were a little shaky afterwards, but they settled down nicely. We had been preaching after that game, and we had a learning opportunity to talk about not getting into our heads too much,” Mitchell said. “It took a little bit of time to settle down. Once they got it and got the ball on the ground, things changed dramatically for us in this game.”
The score remained at 1-1 until the 34th minute when Teixidor scored the first of his four goals, and he added his second in the 38th minute to give the Eagles a 3-1 lead.
One of the keys for the turnaround in the first half was Bo Manor’s ability to keep the ball on the ground, which is important to the type of game it wants to play.
“At first, we were playing their style of game, which is kicking and running, but then, finally, we put the ball down and started the play our game. That’s when we started scoring,” Teixidor said. “Our attacking is very good. We do 1-2’s very well, and we’re really good on the ball offensively.”
Teixidor completed the hat trick in the game’s 58th minute to increase Bo Manor’s lead to 4-1, but the Panthers got back to within a pair of goals when Ethan Crouse scored on a penalty kick in the 61st minute.
The Eagles bounced back after Crouse’s goal as Teixidor and Brown added goals in the final 15 minutes to help them pull away for the victory.
