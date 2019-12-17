ELKTON — When Bill Smith began coaching boys’ basketball at Elkton Christian, he took notice of the soccer banners hanging in the school’s old gymnasium.
In the 17 years since, he’s managed to add a few celebrating basketball at Tri-State Christian Academy.
“To be honest, when I walked into the old gym, I saw all these soccer banners,” Smith said. “One of my first goals was to put basketball banners up here. Over the years, we’ve got a few.”
Smith won his 400th game Monday night with as the Crusaders defeated visiting Chestertown Christian Academy, 58-47.
“It’s emotional. A lot of work,” he said afterward. “My coaches are everything to me – all my graduates that come back and help me with this program. It’s amazing. I’ve been at it a long time. Hopefully after 17 years you get good at something.”
Cheerleaders hung a handmade banner celebrating the milestone after the game. Smith hugged each of his assistant coaches and players, along with a group of former players that had attended game.
“It means the world that they’re coming back to support me. There’s a lot of love here and a lot of brotherhood over the years,” he said. “I got into this years ago just because of the influence that my coach had on me. I grew up in Chicago, Illinois, and his influence on me has caused me to do what I’m doing today. He was actually here for my 200th win several years back.”
Liam Tester led Tri-State with 17 points Monday night. Kyle Rogers scored 13 points, Tim Frederick recorded 11 points and Jackson Sartin added 10.
“It’s because we’re a family. Whatever he does and whatever he’s successful at, we’re always happy for him,” Tester said, explaining the team’s excitement level over their coach’s achievement. “It’s great to be a part of it. To get his 400th win, he’s pretty emotional. I think it’s awesome.”
Smith echoed the family atmosphere as a reason for staying put at the school for so many years.
“This is a family. These are good people. It’s hard to move away from good people,” he said. “All my kids graduated from here, and I thought after my last one graduated that I would take off, but God has me here for a reason.”
Two of the banners that now hang in the school’s gym account for a pair of Smith’s favorite memories from almost two decades on the sideline.
“My first championship game back in 2005 against West Nottingham Academy. That was our first banner that we put up. That was a good team,” he said. “I had a team in 2010 that won a national championship. That was a good team, too. All of them are good.”
