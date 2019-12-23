CHESAPEAKE CITY — Bohemia Manor entered Friday evening’s non-conference wrestling battle with visiting Sanford School (Del.) shorthanded as several of their varsity wrestlers were out due to various reasons.
That forced the Eagles to field to an inexperienced squad against the Warriors, and as a result, they suffered a 45-36 loss at the hands of Sanford.
“We need all of our guys healthy. We wrestled a lot of junior varsity guys tonight. We have some guys that are, unfortunately, on the mend,” Bo Manor head coach Dave Boyer said. “I think if would have had our normal guys wrestling, we would have walked away with a victory.”
Without their complete lineup, the Eagles lost eight matches on the evening, and six of which came via pin. Gavin Hines put a strong fight in his bout a 132 pounds, falling in a 19-13 decision to the Warriors’ Juan Ferdando Aguinaga.
Bo Manor earned six victories on the evening with five wins coming via forfeit. The Eagles’ final win of the night came in the 138-pound match between Dylan Clark and Sanford’s Dylan Ferguson.
Clark maintained control throughout the match, building a 6-3 lead midway through the second round, and he was able to get Ferguson on his back, collecting the pinfall at the 3:47 point of the match.
Girls' Basketball
Newark Charter (Del.) 41, Bohemia Manor 39
The Eagles fell on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer Friday night.
Hailee Fields led the Eagles with 19 points and four steals. Alaina Sliker and Raegan Lenz both added seven points apiece for Bo Manor, with Lenz also pulling down 13 rebounds and adding four assists and six blocks.
The Eagles defeated North Harford, 33-22, the previous night.
Fields led the scoring with 13 points. Sliker scored seven points, following by five from Katie O'Hare, who tied Rylee Lenz for a team-high six rebounds.
