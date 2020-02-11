By Kevin Phillips
NORTH EAST — The teeth of Rising Sun’s wrestling lineup can be found at the middleweights. The classes between 132 and 152 pounds are are all occupied by seniors.
The Tigers swept all four weight classes en route to scoring nine total victories in a 51-27 wins over host North East in Chesapeake Division wrestling action Friday evening.
“We have a good group of seniors at our middleweights … They have four years of practice, and really have turned it on last year and this year. I’m really happy with what they’re doing,” Rising Sun coach Seth Gravin said. “Colby Miller, our 126 wrestler, has done really well this year. He’s won a tournament and finished second and third in another.”
The dual-meet started with a match at 106 pounds, where Blake Flaugher picked up the win via forfeit to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead. The following match between Rising Sun’s Collin Wooters and the Indians Vanessa Lewis was not settled in regulation.
The match was a back-and-forth affair that followed a pattern of Wooters building a lead before Lewis would rally. That cycle continued through all three rounds as the match ended in a 13-13 tie, forcing sudden victory.
Wooters fended off defeat early in the extra session when he reversed an attempted control from Lewis to pick up two points and his first career varsity win.
“I grabbed the leg, and I spun around. I just covered it, sit through and take control,” Wooters said. “Just take well-timed shots and set them up well. You have to listen to your coach pretty much.”
North East’s Kevin Lewis picked up the victory at 120 via forfeit, but the Tigers would win the next six matches to secure the victory.
Miller started the run with a pinfall victory at 126 pounds, which was followed by Micah Thomas picking up a forfeit win at 132 pounds. Logan Garvin earned a pinfall victory at 138 pounds while Mason Craig took home a forfeit victory at 145 pounds.
Dylan Mohr and Collin Bell picked up Rising Sun’s next two victories thanks to a pair of pins at 152 and 160 pounds, respectively, to give the Tigers a 45-9 lead with five matches remaining.
The Indians would win the next four matches as Delvin Woolridge-Jones started their surge with a 6-0 decision at 170 pounds. Ethan Doctor, James Paylor and Logan Roberts pinned their opponents at 182, 195 and 220 pounds, respectively.
North East head coach Mark Mossa said the work Roberts has been doing in practice is paying off.
“I thought my 220, Evan Roberts, was really good tonight,” Mossa said. “He was quick and went for the finish right away, which was something we have been working on in practice. It was nice to translate that in the match.”
Ethan Shackleford picked up the victory in the final match for Rising Sun, winning via forfeit at 285 pounds.
