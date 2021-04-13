Wednesday April 7:
Rising Sun Varsity Baseball vs Patterson Mill @ Rising Sun High School
Final Score
Rising Sun 2
Patterson Mill 1
------------------------------------
Thursday April 8:
Girls Lacrosse - Rising Sun vs. Bohemia Manor @ Rising Sun High School
Final Score
Rising Sun 14
Bo Manor 1
Tennis Rising Sun vs Perryville @ Rising Sun High School
Final Score
Rising Sun 2
Perryville 5
-------------------------------------
Friday April 9
Softball - North East vs Rising Sun @ North East High School
Final Score
North East 0
Rising Sun 10
Baselball - North East vs Patterson Mill @ North East High School
Final Score
North East 2
Patterson Mill 1
Softball - Perryville vs Elkton @ Perryville High School
Final Score
Perryville 4
Elkton 11
Baseball - Perryville vs Rising Sun @ Perryville High School
Final Score
Perryville 1
Rising Sun 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.