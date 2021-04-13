Wednesday April 7:

Rising Sun Varsity Baseball vs Patterson Mill @ Rising Sun High School

Final Score

Rising Sun 2

Patterson Mill 1

------------------------------------

Thursday April 8:

Girls Lacrosse - Rising Sun vs. Bohemia Manor @ Rising Sun High School

Final Score

Rising Sun 14

Bo Manor 1

Tennis Rising Sun vs Perryville @ Rising Sun High School

Final Score

Rising Sun 2

Perryville 5

-------------------------------------

Friday April 9

Softball - North East vs Rising Sun @ North East High School

Final Score

North East 0

Rising Sun 10

Baselball - North East vs Patterson Mill @ North East High School

Final Score

North East 2

Patterson Mill 1

Softball - Perryville vs Elkton @ Perryville High School

Final Score

Perryville 4

Elkton 11

Baseball - Perryville vs Rising Sun @ Perryville High School

Final Score

Perryville 1

Rising Sun 8

