Baseball
5/14
Rising Sun - 2 | Fallston - 0
Havre de Grace - 11 | Edgewood - 1
5/17
Perryville - 12 | Elkton - 5
Bohemia Manor - 3 | North East - 6
5/19
Elkton - 2 | North East - 9
Harford Tech - 9 | Rising Sun - 7
Edgewood - 4 | Perryville - 18
Havre de Grace - 2 | Bohemia Manor - 19
Lacrosse
Boys
5/13
Harford Tech - 15 | North East - 2
5/14
Rising Sun - 16 | Aberdeen - 5
C. Milton Wright - 22 | Havre de Grace - 10
5/17
North East - 14 | Bohemia Manor - 1
Girls
5/13
Elkton - 14 | Rising Sun - 13
Patterson Mill - 17 | Perryville - 5
Aberdeen - 6 | North East - 11
5/18
Perryville - 18 | Rising Sun - 9
North East - 9 | Rising Sun - 5
Tennis
5/13
Perryville - 5 | Elkton - 3
Rising Sun - 3 | Edgewood - 2
5/14
Bohemia Manor - 6 | Havre de Grace - 1
5/17
Tome Academy - 3 | Elkton - 2
5/18
Rising Sun - 4 | Bohemia Manor - 3
5/19
Havre de Grace - 4 | Elkton - 3
Edgewood - 1 | North East - 3
Softball
5/14
Bohemia Manor - 10 | C. Milton Wright - 0
Havre de Grace - 0 | Fallston - 10
Rising Sun - 1 | Perryville - 0
5/17
Bohemia Manor - 1 | Elkton - 8
North East - 0 | Patterson Mill - 13
5/19
Patterson Mill - 5 | Elkton - 2
North Harford - 9 | North East - 4
Havre de Grace - 2 | Rising Sun - 15
Bohemia Manor - 5 | Perryville - 1
