North East varsity football coach Chris Schleich is stepping away after four seasons.
Schleich elevated an Indians program that endured consecutive winless seasons in 2015 and 2016 to record winning records in two of his final three years.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the progress. Turning around losing culture is a very difficult thing in our society. Getting people to see things differently and believe in something different isn’t the easiest task,” he said Wednesday. “We worked hard and we had a lot of stick-to-itiveness. At the end of the day, I really think we formed a lot of really great relationships with the kids. That’s usually one of the biggest keys that you need to have with your players – great relationships. We built good bonds and we changed our practice ethic. I couldn’t be prouder of two winning seasons after 15 years of losing.
“I’m really happy that there’s a lot of pride back in that football stadium on Friday nights in the community.”
North East reached the 2A playoffs last fall for the first time since 2002.
Schleich replaced long-time Cecil County football coach Bill Russell, who spent six years leading North East after his run at Elkton that included capturing the 2000 state championship.
He chose to step aside to watch his own children play high school sports.
“I have two children who are getting very involved in their high school athletics and it’s more important to be a father,” Schleich said. “I’m excited about it.”
Schleich will be replaced by assistant coach Taylor Slaughenhoupt, who has been with the program the past three years.
Slaughenhoupt joined the staff in 2017 as the offensive and defensive line coach. He was elevated to defensive coordinator prior to last season.
“It means a lot. I’m real grateful for the opportunity not only to take over this program, but to build on what we began to establish,” Slaughenhoupt said. “Schleich did a great job of taking a program from zero wins to respectable. My goal is just to continue to build on that and create a culture of wanting to win at everything we do.”
Slaughenhoupt played defensive end for Shenandoah University.
“The North East community couldn’t be luckier to have a good, young, positive coach with a bright future ahead. He’s been with me for three years and he was a big part of why we’re now a successful program,” Schleich said. “The table it set for him to take it to the next level. We had 42 kids in the weight room yesterday. In my first summer and first year, I used to have to pick up two kids at their house and beg them to come, and then I would have two in the weight room. That’s not exaggeration, that’s the truth. He really has a good group of kids to work with and he’s going to make the community proud.”
Slaughenhoupt also recalled being excited if North East had 10 players show up to offseason workouts. He is thrilled with the participation the Indians are having.
“Our biggest step now will be attacking the weight room and attacking the offseason and starting to create that culture of competitiveness and doing everything right. So far, we’re off to a great start,” Slaughenhoupt said. “We started our weight room last week and we’re averaging 35 guys. I’m really happy.”
He would not state a goal in terms of number of wins, but rather how he hopes to see his players approach each day.
“I’m not one to say ‘This number of wins will be successful.’ My goals are for the guys to start to control what they can control. One thing we preach every day is to show up, do your job, stay out of trouble and embrace the day and enjoy the experience,” he said. “I’m not going to put a win-loss number out there, but if we do that, we’re going to have some success and we may end up surprising people. If we show up, do the right thing and give our best effort day in and day out, the results will come.”
