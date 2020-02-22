EDGEWOOD — A pair of Cecil County wrestlers captured UCBAC championships Saturday afternoon at Edgewood High School.
Perryville’s Chase Rondone won the conference title at 113 pounds and Rising Sun’s Logan Garvin took home the top spot at 138.
Rondone defeated Bel Air’s Trevor Lorin, the defending UCBAC champ, by an 8-3 decision. Rondone led 4-1 after the first round and 6-2 after the second.
Winning a tournament is always an exciting moment, but Saturday’s championship had extra meaning for Rondone.
“No one in the stadium thought I was going to win. He was ranked 12th. I’m 16th. He’s a stud,” Rondone said. “That makes it so much better. My dad missed this tournament last year when he was deployed, so the fact that I could win it for him this year, that means everything for me.”
He reached the final with a 5-1 decision over Logan Barkey from Harford Tech. Rondone earned wins by pinfall in the preliminary round and in the quarterfinals.
Rondone said he was familiar with the impressive legacy within Lorin’s family. It played a role in his finals’ strategy.
“Me and him wrestled back in middle school. I always knew his brother was a stud. I’ve looked up to his family for like the last five years or so,” he said. “Their family is judo champs and all that, so I knew locking up with him wasn’t smart. But that’s why I’ve been working on my low-single all year as hard as I could. The fact that I was able to work that was amazing. It was just strategy, I guess.”
Elkton’s Melvin Rau placed third at 113 pounds.
Garvin came from behind to win the 138-pound championship. Trailing 2-1 entering the final round, he told himself not to trying anything different.
“Just keep wrestling how I usually wrestle – going in, getting takedowns, breaking people down,” he said. “Put pressure on him.”
The strategy worked as he earned a 4-2 decision.
“I feel a little tired, first of all, but I feel great. First tournament win ever, UCBACs, my senior year. It’s unbelievable,” Garvin said. “I was optimistic. I’ve wrestled the guy before, I beat him before, but I was nervous coming in still, of course. Finals match, you’re really unsure what’s going to happen, but I got a win.”
Garvin won a 4-3 decision over Harford Tech’s Kevin Mendez to reach the finals. He pinned Edgewood’s Curtis Smith Jr. in the quarterfinals and won by forfeit in the prelims.
Perryville’s Jeffrey Leonard placed second at 126, falling by pinfall in the championship to C.M. Wright’s James Riveira, who entered with a 30-0 record on the season and is a two-time defending state champion. Ian Artice of Bohemia Manor also earned second place in his class (220), falling via pin in the final to Joppatowne’s Chris Kalambihis, the defending UCBAC champ.
Earning third-place finishes were Rising Sun’s Colby Miller (126), Rising Sun’s Mason Craig (145), Rising Sun’s Dylan Mohr (152), North East’s Delvin Woolridge-Jones (160) and Perryville’s Nathan David (182).
C.M. Wright won the team title, ending Bel Air’s six-year run as UCBAC champions. Rising Sun was Cecil County’s top team, finishing sixth, followed by Perryville (eighth), North East (13th), Bohemia Manor (14th) and Elkton (15th).
Follow Sean Grogan on Twitter: @Sean_CecilWhig
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.