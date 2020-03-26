Rising Sun graduate Porter Unger selected to South Atlantic Conference Hall of Fame

Rising Sun graduate Kerrie Porter Unger was named a member of the South Atlantic Conference’s 2020 Sports Hall of Fame class, the league announced Wednesday.
Porter Unger was a four-year softball standout at Wingate University, graduating in 1999. She graduated from Rising Sun High School in 1995.
Other members of class included Stacy Lee Mark Fisk (Mars Hill), Dr. Jarrell NeSmith (Tusculum) and Paige Haverty Stalcup (Catawba).
In 1999, Porter Unger was named conference Player of the Year as she led Wingate to regular season and tournament league championships, winning tournament MVP. She earned All-American honors as a senior and All-Region in each of her last two years.
Porter Unger hit .406 for her career, with 71 doubles and 29 home runs. She drove in 198 runs and scored 142 runs, while batting over .400 in three of her four seasons. She totaled 246 hits for her career and ranks as the conference’s all-time leader in career doubles and RBIs.
Porter Unger hit a career-best .475 in her sophomore season with 15 doubles and eight home runs.
She spent two years as an assistant softball coach for the University of Delaware. In high school, Porter Unger earned 11 varsity letters at Rising Sun in volleyball, basketball and softball.
