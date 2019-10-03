NORTH EAST – Rising Sun came within three points of a win, but it could not escape the crazy but somehow uniform momentum swing.
The Tigers hosted Tatnall from Delaware on Wednesday, and the visiting Hornets won in five sets, 25-12, 12-25, 25-18, 12-25, 15-12. Neither team could sustain its dominance for more than one set, and unfortunately for the hosts, Tatnall struck first.
“It was a weird match," Rising Sun head coach Rich Wilson said. "You don't see matches go back and forth like that by such wide margins. It was a momentum issue through those first four games. They really crushed us last year, so on some level I'm happy with our performance. That's why we want to play tougher teams.”
The Tigers were stunned in the first game, as Tatnall’s pinpoint serving caught them off guard. The Hornets had six aces in their 25-12 win, including four from Catherine Marvin.
“There was some internal concern from the girls with how tough they would be,” Wilson said. “Serve receive is all about motion and reading, and we just seemed to stand in one spot. After that, the light turned on and we started passing.”
Since serving was the Hornets' strength in the first set, Rising Sun decided to simply keep the ball away from them in the second. The Tigers got the ball to start the game and gave it up just twice while building an 11-2 lead. Outsider hitter Sophia Eckerd also found her stroke, piling up seven kills as Rising Sun evened the match with a 25-12 rout.
The third set was a little more even, but the Hornets snapped a 4-4 tie with a 6-0 run, including three aces from Emma Donovan. Tatnall managed to sustain that lead through the rest of the game to take a 2-1 lead.
Rising Sun bounced back in Game 4, jumping out to another 11-2 lead. Eckerd was in the mix again with five kills, two aces and a pair of blocks with Brea Delker, as the Tigers easily forced a final set with the third 25-12 result of the match.
After a contest of such extremes, the fifth game was the thriller fans were hoping for, with nine ties and four lead changes. The Tigers seemed to take a definitive 12-8 lead thanks to a flurry of kills from Lauren Hudson, but the Hornets charged back with seven straight points, their longest run of the night, to grab the win.
Ashlin DeLucia led the Hornets with eight kills.
Eckerd posted a match-high 19 kills for Rising Sun. Hudson finished with 14, and Wilson pointed out that she only had five errors.
“Even though Lauren doesn't have the flash of Sophia, she's such a smart hitter,” he said.
With arguably the biggest test of the regular season behind them, the Tigers look to avenge a season-opening, five-set loss to Bel Air. Rising Sun hosts the Bobcats next Tuesday.
“I think we just got tentative at the end of the fifth game,” Wilson said. “It shows some of our systemic weaknesses that we can now work on. The girls now know what that looks like.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.