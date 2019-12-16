NORTH EAST — After allowing Elkton to start the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run, North East found itself facing its largest deficit of four points midway through the final frame of its non-divisional girls’ basketball contest Thursday night.
The Indians settled down and bounced back as they did not allow another field goal over the final 5:30 of the contest. They took the lead for good on Abby Riley’s basket with 1:11 left in the game en route to a 37-33 home victory over the Golden Elks.
“We called a timeout, and I looked at my assistant coaches and said ‘How about we settle them down.’ And I said ‘Hey, they just had a 10-0 run and we’re still in this game,’” said Indians head coach Chris Hadjis. “If they can make a 10-0 run, we can make a 10-0 run. We just fought back. That’s all they did.”
North East entered the fourth quarter with 24-18 lead, but was dealing with foul trouble. Elkton took advantage of that by being more aggressive, resulting in a 10-0 run to make it 28-24 with 5:30 left.
The Indians scored their first points of the fourth quarter with 5:09 remaining, jumpstarting a 9-2 run that allowed them to take a 33-30 lead down the stretch. Riley said the key to the rally was getting back to a more fundamental defensive effort.
“What we just needed to do is settle down and play more calm and collected and play defense with our feet instead of our hands because we were getting all these fouls, and it was because we were becoming lazy on defense,” Riley said. “I thought if we became more calm with our hands and more active with our feet then it would all flow better.”
Elkton tied the game at 33 with 2:00 minutes left as Zaria Tatum made all three free throws after getting fouled on a 3-point shot.
After scoreless possessions from both teams, Riley got the ball and hit a mid-range jumper to give the North East the lead with 71 seconds remaining.
“We pretty much run a cut offense, and what was going through my mind was that I got the ball at the high post and looked for the basket, ‘Shoot and let it fall through my fingers,’” Riley said of her mindset during her go-ahead shot.
North East continued to clamp down on the Golden Elks to hold on to the victory, not allowing another point for the remainder of the game.
Caroline Roberts led the way for the victors with nine points while Zaria Tatum scored 15 points for Elkton.
