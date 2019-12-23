NORTH EAST — Aided by more practice time together, Perryville picked up the defensive intensity in its Susquehanna Division boys’ basketball matchup against host Rising Sun Thursday night.
The Panthers held the Tigers to just nine field goals as they played a suffocating press defense throughout, as well as contesting every shot in the 63-28 victory.
“We really focused in practice on having more options on defense. My kids really showed up. They gave up 11 points at halftime. I can’t be any more proud of their effort and how they executed the game plan,” Perryville head coach Ron Kidd said. “It’s all effort by the kids. They ran back. If they got beat, they ran back. The big guys really protected the rim well.”
The Panthers took control of the game from the outset as they raced out to a 16-6 lead after eight minutes of action. They constantly hounded Tiger ball handers, forcing turnovers and limiting clean looks at the basket.
The strong defensive play continued into the second quarter as Perryville held Rising Sun to just one field goal in the frame, helping it increase its lead to 29-11 at halftime.
One of the reasons for the Panthers’ strong defensive effort is the team finally having all the components together and working together in recent days, allowing them to develop a rapport.
“It all starts in practice. Everything and how we play. We had football players coming who did not have experience with the team yet, but once we got that practice in, practicing everyday, and we were able to mesh together and work as a team,” Perryville’s Daniel Tserkis said. “Excellent defense. Excellent offense. Good on transition. Everything.”
The Panthers continued to play well in the second half as they steadily pulled away for the victory, and in addition to Tserkis’s game-high 19 points, Xander Zawart and Emarion Hampton scored 14 and 10 points, respectively, for Perryville.
Aydon Brown and Zach Osborne led the Tigers with seven points each, and Rising Sun head coach John Walker credited the Panthers for keeping his team off balance.
“First of all, huge credit to Perryvile. They’re well coached and those kids hustled. I was impressed by that. They played hard and fought hard every play,” Walker said.
