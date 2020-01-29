CHESAPEAKE CITY — The Bohemia Manor Eagles boys' basketball team took on the North East Indians Tuesday night in Susquehanna Division action. The Eagles put on another strong display with a 72-58 home win.
This marked the seventh matchup between the father-son duo of North East’s head coach Seth Grimes and Eagles coach Sandy Grimes. While there were no bets or bragging rights being thrown out before the game, the father’s team came away with the victory, led by senior guard Anthony Pompilii.
“Offensive execution in the second half and defense in the second half,” Sandy said when asked what impressed him most about his team's performance. “Defense overall in the first half was solid, didn’t have the same intensity. They executed better in the second half. 'Pomp' had a real good first half.”
Sandy Grimes believes that this energy and style of play will translate moving forward.
“We are playing with a lot of confidence. That sort of translates because we know how to run the offense now. We are very confident on both ends,” he said.
Even though Sandy Grimes wished the Eagles had played a little bit better in the second half, he realized that his team needs to keep that positive energy moving forward.
“We can’t be discouraged. We won by 16,” he said. “That’s eight out of nine [games] all by double figures. Winning is hard. We are going to take it as a good win.”
Pompilii led the charge for the Eagles with 34 points (23 of them coming in the first half), four rebounds, four assists and one steal.
“I just took my drives when they were open, shot my shots from deep when I had the chance, and my teammates got me involved” Pompilii said after the impressive 16-point victory. “We all pass the ball, so that is why I was able to score that much tonight.”
Moving forward, Pompilii understood that there are still areas for improvement, not only for himself, but also for the whole the team.
“As a team, I would say that we could probably hit the boards a little bit more,” he said. “Individually, I would probably say work on my defense and cutting down on the turnovers.”
Other encouraging performances from the Eagles include Damir Wright with 14 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, four steals and one block and Aiden Brown with nine points (all of which came from the 3-point line), two rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Seth Grimes was disappointed with the loss, but understood where North East can improve.
“We need to come out with energy and effort like that aggressive nature from the get-go. We say we have it. We act like we have it in practice and then we come out in the game and it takes us forever to get used to it,” he said. “Sometimes it puts us in a bit of a hole, and we lose that idea of playing as a team or playing as a unit.”
He was encouraged by the energy that his team showed in the second half and hopes that he can bring that energy out of his team for an entire game moving forward.
“We need to find that work that we found in the second half of playing as a team. When we move the ball, screening, cutting or moving off the ball, we were a much better team and we kept it a decent game,” Seth Grimes said. “Before that, we were a bunch of individual parts, as I like to say. We are coming together little by little as a team and I’m hoping through these last seven games of the season that we jell a little bit better for the rest of the year.”
Leading the Indians were Jeffery Keiser with 22 points, Matthew Wallace with 13 points, and Jachai Graham with 10 points.
