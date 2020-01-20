NORTH EAST — Bohemia Manor entered Friday night’s Susquehanna Division boys’ basketball battle against host Rising Sun looking to build on its strong offensive play during a four-game winning streak.
The Eagles got into a rhythm in the practices heading into the contest. That continued for most of the game as they were able to score from the inside and outside and control the tempo throughout their 63-43 road victory over the Tigers.
“It seems like we shoot a lot in practice. We put up 100 shots a day, sometimes 200, where it's just we what we do,” Bo Manor coach Sandy Grimes said. “To see the ball go through the hoop, it helps out. I don’t think that’s the main reason. I think it’s later in the season, and repetition is the key to success. We do the same stuff in practice almost every day. We don’t have a deep reservoir of plays. We do the same things over and over.”
The Eagles took control of the game early with a 9-3 run that helped them build a 17-11 by the end of the first quarter. The duo of Damir Wright and Anthony Pompilii led the charge in the frame by scoring 7 and 5 points, respectively, in the period.
Bo Manor took control of the game in the second quarter when they outscored Rising Sun 21-7 to make it 38-18 at halftime. The pair of Wright and Pompilii continued to pace the way as they combined for 13 points in the quarter.
Coming out of the halftime break, the Eagles started the third quarter on a 13-4 run to increase their lead to 29 at 61-22, the largest of the game. Their lead never dropped below 20 points for the remainder of the game.
Bo Manor has a strong balance of inside and outside scoring as they had 16 two-point baskets and eight 3-pointers. Pompilii said that has been a feature of the offense of late.
“Our offense was really good today. Really good,” Pompilii said. “We could do whatever we wanted on the perimeter. If we needed to feed it down low, we will, and then kick it out for 3s, too.”
Pompilii lead the way for the Eagles with 21 points while Wright finished with 13. Bo Manor nine points from Aiden Brown, eight from Ethan Feeney and six from Mason Walklett. The strong offensive surge as of late is a result of players stepping up when they ball gets into their hands.
“You can’t really focus on Pomp, who demands a lot of attention. If you let the other ones go, Aiden is capable of knocking down shots in bunches. Damir is breaking out. We got big guys who can score,” Grimes said. “Feeney is rounding into shape a little bit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.