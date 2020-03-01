PERRYVILLE – On Friday afternoon, Perryville High School held a ceremony where it unveiled the new baseball dugouts for the start of the 2020 season.
Panthers head coach Ricky Davis spoke to the crowd of parents, relatives, staff members and players in attendance before cutting the ribbon for their newly made dugouts. After the ceremony, Davis spoke about the process of getting these dugouts installed and the group effort that it took from everyone involved.
“We started on this back in last January. We’ve had about 13 months to raise the money,” he said. “There was many raffles, donations, dinners, concessions and golf tournaments that we did throughout this past year raising a lot of that money. There was also a lot of generous donations from businesses, and the support from the Perryville high school staff and from the CCPS,” Davis said when asked about the funding that was involved during this process.
When asked how much this moment meant to him, Davis was very excited for his players and what they were able to accomplish off the field to get to this point.
“It means a lot to me. Honestly, it is for the kids. It is all about the kids,” he said. “Giving back to the Perryville High School. Giving back to the baseball program. Having something like this to where kids can say, ‘Hey I was a part of that and I helped raise money for those dugouts.’ That is what it means to me.”
