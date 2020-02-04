PERRYVILLE — The Perryville boys’ basketball team relied on good ball movement throughout its Susquehanna Division battle against visiting Rising Sun.
The Panthers consistently converted open looks into points as they jumped out to a big lead early and never looked back during their 64-50 victory over the Tigers Friday night.
“We were playing team basketball. We were sharing the ball and finding the open man. We really got our big men involved tonight, especially in the first half,” Perryville coach Ron Kidd said. “The pass from the wings to the big men were really sharp.”
The Panthers’ offense was in rhythm from the outset as they worked the ball around the perimeter, which eventually led to space opening up near the basket. As a result, they opened the game on a 14-2 run before building a 21-12 lead after eight minutes.
Perryville continued to play well offensively into the second quarter as it outscored Rising Sun 17-11 in the period to build a 38-23 halftime lead.
“We were just hitting our shots really. We put a lot of shots in practice. We run our offense right, but we need our shots to drop. They were dropping tonight,” Braden Yadlowski, who had nine points, said.
The Panthers’ lead was never threatened in the second half. Every time the Tigers started to build momentum, Perryville slowed the tempo down and worked the perimeter with passes, which usually resulted in a small run that built the lead back to a more comfortable margin.
“That’s just the players on the court realizing the situation they were in. That was a big step in the right direction. They didn’t get nervous. They didn’t fold at all,” Kidd said. “They knew they had to step up. They could see the scoreboard like everyone else. They knew it was time to play hard.”
Xander Zawart and Dan Tserkis paced Perryville with 16 points each while Caden Kestner chipped in 12 points. The Tigers were led by 19 points from Xavier Carter-Flower.
