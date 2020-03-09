Perryville’s Kali Shifflett impressed in the inaugural MPSSAA Girls’ Wrestling Tournament, taking home a third-place finish in the 200-pound division.
Shifflett opened with a loss by a 7-4 decision to Arrey Mbutambe of Eleanor Roosevelt, but battled back to win her next two bouts by pinfall.
She pinned Surrattsville’s Daja Stevenson in under a minute to reach the consolation finals. In the third-place match, she again won by pin, topping Natalie Allen in 1:39.
Mbutambe went on to win the state title in the weight class, winning both of her remaining matches by pinfall.
On the boys’ side, Perryville’s Jeffrey Leonard captured fifth place at 126 pounds in the 2A/1A state tournament. He suffered an opening-round loss, but rebounded with three straight victories. Leonard earned an 8-2 decision over Andre Setter to advance to the consolation semifinals, but fell by a 3-0 decision. In the fifth-place match, Leonard won a 5-3 decision over Wicomico’s Zach Kirby.
Perryville had two more wrestlers in action over the weekend – Chase Rondone at 113 pounds and Nathan David at 182. David responded to being pinned in the opening round by winning a 6-1 decision in the consolation bracket. He fell by an 8-3 decision in his next match, ending his run.
Rondone lost a major decision to eventual third-place finisher Ryan Athley in his opener. He won a 2-0 decision in his following match, but fell to Riley Bozeman, who placed sixth, in his next.
At 106 pounds, Bohemia Manor’s Colin Honaker suffered an opening-round loss to fifth-place finisher Dom Ambrosino. Honaker bounced back to win his next two bouts, including an 8-4 decision over Hereford’s Owen Bell to reach the consolation quarterfinals. His day ended with a pinfall loss to Cruz Cespedes, who finished sixth in the tournament.
