PERRYVILLE — Some games mean more than others.
Whether it was because Perryville had not defeated its arch-rival Havre de Grace in the annual 'Susquehanna Bowl' since 2014, or because the Panthers season ended at the hands of the Warriors one game short of the state semifinals last year, the implications were undeniably higher Friday night when Perryville opened the season with a 7-6 home win.
“The kids deserve this. They worked their tails off, but this has got to be a springboard for us,” Panthers coach Chris Johnson said. “We can't have a let down against Joppatowne.”
Defensive back Phoenix Phillips recalled the feeling of last year's playoff loss after the emotional win.
“Last year, it broke out hearts when we came up short in the regional finals,” he said. “He finished this year.”
Senior Emarian Hampton, who scored his team's lone touchdown and intercepted a pass defensively, agreed.
“It was heartbreaking. We did not want to feel that same pain,” he said. “It means a lot. From the first practice, we preached 'Susky.' We wanted this back. We lost the region championship, and we've worked hard in practice from the start. The intensity was way up. We worked hard for this one.”
Perryville's offense took the field with its first 10 plays scripted, Johnson said. The Panthers executed them perfectly, methodically marching down field for a 70-yard touchdown drive. Senior quarterback Tyler Nasuta found Hampton for a 16-yard touchdown pass.
Based on the success of the opening drive, it appeared a much more high scoring game was certain. But the teams combined to turn the ball over six times and Perryville's stout defense did not allow a first down until the second quarter.
“I had so much confidence in our defense,” Johnson said. “They played lights out. They did a fantastic job. They'd bend, but they never broke. We did just enough on offense.”
The Panthers let a major opportunity to grow their lead before halftime, losing a fumble on first and goal from the 1-yard with 31 seconds left in the second quarter.
“Right before half, we fumbled that snap, but our kids didn't bat an eye,” Johnson said. “They weren't down in the locker room. They were just like, 'We've got to keep balling. We can't do anything about it, we've just got to move forward.' Havre de Grace came out and had a tremendous drive to start the second half. We bent, but we never broke.”
The Warriors cracked the scoreboard in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter as Brandon Rabbit took a short pass 83 yards to the house. Perryville seemed to have brought Rabbit down, but officials ruled his knee had not touched the ground and he proceeded to dash to the end zone. The ensuing extra point missed and the Panthers maintained a 7-6 lead with 10:41 left.
Havre de Grace turned the ball over on downs on its next possession. Perryville began at its own 41-yard line with 5:41 left and a one-point lead.
“All credit to [defensive coordinator] Coach [Sean] Sandora,” Hampton said. “Our defense from last year was switched up, and the players bought into it. We did our jobs and we won.”
The Panthers ran the ball and used all but 27 seconds of the remaining game.
“They're going to grow as a team. They're going to get better and be very good. We need to continue to grow as a team. I'm happy we're healthy, they got out healthy, no major injuries. It was a hard-fought win. Our kids did not bat an eye and this will serve us well moving forward.”
