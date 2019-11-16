PERRYVILLE — Late into a regular season that was seemingly slipping away, the Perryville football team adopted a new mantra.
'Burn the boats.'
“It's an old Spanish conquistador motto. When they went to attack and to battle, they would commit to battle by burning the boats,” Panthers acting head coach Sean Sandora said. “It didn't matter the numbers, there was no retreat. They were just going forward as a team, as a unit. That's where that motto came from because we're just committed to each other as a team.”
Mariners beware.
Perryville defeated visiting Joppatowne, 33-20, in the second round of the 1A East Region Tournament Friday night to advance to the state quarterfinals.
The win was the Panthers' fourth in a row, beginning with an Oct. 25 win over North Harford that snapped a four-game skid.
“We made a conscious effort before the North Harford game to fully commit to what we're doing here,” Sandora said. “We faced a lot of adversity last week, but the kids rallied around each other. It's about these seniors, it's about this group of kids. They're a special group of kids and they're playing for each other. We're having fun.”
The entire night wasn't as fun for Perryville as the final score would suggest. The Panthers (7-4) trailed at the end of each of the first three quarters.
The Mariners (4-7) led 6-0 after one behind a touchdown pass from quarterback Alan Brown to Jaylen Jones.
Perryville tied the score at 6 on a four-yard touchdown run by Skyler Skapka at the 8:22 mark of the second quarter.
Joppatowne responded a little more than two minutes later. Brown screw a screen pass to Shakur Johnson, who did the rest himself, making several Panthers miss on his 44-yard bolt to the end zone.
Perryville went three-and-out on its next possession and the Mariners marched down field, looking to grow their lead before the half. Defensive back Emarion Hampton thwarted those hopes with an interception near the goal line to keep Joppatowne out of the end zone.
The turnover led to a 24-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Tyler Nasuta to sophomore wide receiver Daniel Tserkis. The pass appeared to be under thrown and destined to be picked off, but the young wideout elevated and extended his arms over the defensive back to take the ball away.
“When he went up and over, I had no reaction. I was just walking to the sideline saying 'I have the best receiver. I have the best receiver,'” Nasuta said. “It happened twice tonight. I had him and Braden Yadlosky both pull it off tonight. It was crazy. It's never happened before, it was insane.”
Tserkis had the same subdued reaction.
“I cut back out real quick, saw his hips turn, had him beat,” he recalled of his route. “I went up for it, just reached and grabbed for it and came down with it. It was exciting, I didn't really have words for that. It was just something you can't describe. Even my reaction was calm. Usually when I score, my reaction is jumping up and down.”
Despite the late first-half score, Perryville still trailed 14-12 at the break.
The Mariners received to begin the second half and moved downfield once again, but Yadlosky ended the series with an interception in the end zone. His pick set up a 15-yard touchdown run for Hampton.
The Panthers' 18-14 lead did not last long as Joppatowne scored on its next drive. Brown went untouched up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown run.
Perryville buckled down to keep their guests from putting any more points on the board the rest of the night. The first step to doing so was figuring out a way to contain the athletic and elusive Brown.
“We made an adjustment right after halftime to try to keep him in the pocket and try to get him to step up. We put a quarterback spy on him and tried to get him to step up into our blitz. Our kids executed for the most part pretty well,” Sandora said. “He was a very good ballplayer. Watching their film, you could see that the offense went around him. He's very athletic, he keeps plays alive and he's very hard to tackle. That's why they beat Patterson Mill. He's a very tough football player.”
The Panthers took the lead for keeps on the first play of the fourth quarter. Facing a third down, Nasuta hit Skapka for a 15-yard score.
“We knew they were biting on the bootleg. I told him 'Set your feet. You can't throw opposite side when you're running, so set your feet and look backside,'” Skapka said. “We got the touchdown.”
“Tyler trusts his guys. He throws a 50-50 ball, Daniel is a young guy but he went up and got it. The one he threw to Skyler in the back of the end zone, I think kind of sealed the deal. That was a great ball,” Sandora added. “He's a great quarterback and he just trusts his kids to go up and make plays. That's what they did tonight.”
Hampton scored his second touchdown of the night on a 30-yard run with 7:42 remaining to bring the score to its 33-20 final.
