PERRYVILLE — As it prepared for its playoff opener, the Perryville football was dealt some unexpected distractions.
The Panthers were without longtime head coach Chris Johnson Friday as they hosted Kent County in the first round of the 1A East Region playoffs. Johnson’s absence was related to an altercation involving an assistant coach earlier in the week, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Perryville Athletic Director George Rash declined to comment on the matter and would not confirm whether or not Johnson remains the team’s head coach.
Despite the situation away from the field, the Panthers took care of business on it. Third-seeded Perryville defeated No. 6 Kent County, 20-7, to the 1A East Region Semifinals.
“We faced a lot of adversity, but we came together as a team and overcame it,” acting head coach Sean Sandora said. “We have great senior leadership, our kids rallied behind each other and played for one another. This is a very good win for us.”
The Panthers advance in the postseason for a second-straight year.
“This win feels amazing,” senior quarterback Tyler Nasuta said. “We all came out here and all the seniors said ‘This isn’t our last game.’ We all came out here confident. This week was a struggle. We had to face a lot of adversity, just as s team in general. But our team showed no quit, nobody looked down at each other, nobody blamed each other.”
Nasuta ran for a touchdown and threw for another in the first half half to help Perryville to a 13-7 halftime lead. He rushed up the middle for a 21-yard score on fourth-and-3 with 4:16 left in the first half for the game’s first points.
The Trojans fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, which Zack Clark recovered for the Panthers. One minute later, Nasuta connected with wide receiver Daniel Tserkis for a 26-yard touchdown reception.
“I can’t do anything but smile about that,” Nasuta said, reflecting on the touchdown pass. “That was a great call. That was just something they drew up and I don’t have any words for that one. That one just felt great.”
Kent County answered with a 69-yard touchdown drive for its only points of the night before the half.
In the third quarter, a Tserkis interception set up a 19-yard touchdown run by Jaimere Guy that brought the score to its 20-7 final with 2:37 left in the third quarter.
“We have a lot of faith in our bigs up front. There’s a couple seniors up there, and they were just firing off the ball and getting our backs running lanes,” Sandora said. “We were able to hit the holes and did a very good job of that.”
Besides holding the Trojans to a single touchdown, the Panthers forced four turnovers, including interceptions by Tserkis and Emarion Hampton on consecutive possessions in the third quarter.
“We’re an opportunistic defense,” Sandora said. “We try to make them turn the ball over and try to take away their best plays. Our kids did a very good job this week of focusing on and executing the attention to detail. I think it showed tonight.”
Perryville advances to host seventh-seed Joppatowne, which upset No. 2 Patterson Mill, 26-19, Friday night.
The Panthers, a team that fairly recently endured a four-game losing streak, will play for a berth in a region final.
“We implemented this motto called ‘Burn the Boats,’” Nasuta said. “Since then, everybody’s given everything they can with their hearts and souls on the field.”
Follow Sean Grogan on Twitter: @Sean_CecilWhig
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.