ELKTON — North East entered its Susquehanna Division wrestling dual-meet with host Elkton looking to continue its upward trajectory Monday night.
The Indians did just that as most of the lineup showcased their improvement. They scored 12 match victories, including five pinfalls over the Golden Elks to capture a 63-12 victory.
“I saw a lot of good takedowns. They really worked the cradle really well today. They looked disciplined on the mat,” North East coach Mark Mossa said. “I’m really proud of how they went out there and attacked the whole match and tried to get six for us.”
Dakota McClellan collected North East’s first pinfall victory in the second round of his match at 126 pounds. Ethan Chamer followed that up with a first-round pinfall at 138 pounds.
After Manny Rose earned a win with a 10-5 decision at 145 pounds, Kameron Schank took home North East’s third pinfall victory in the second round of his match at 152 pounds.
After not wrestling for a week, Delvin Woolridge-Jones shook off some mat rust and scored a pinfall victory in the first round, saying he was eager to get back to action after the layoff.
“I was really amped up because I didn’t have a match last week. So, I was ready to get out there and wrestle. When I got out there, I just let everything go. I was just ready for that match,” Woolridge-Jones said. “I was looking for what I had, and I was setting up my shot. I circled him. I waited, and then, I took my shot, and I got it done.”
James Paylor earned the Indians’ final victory via pinfall of the match with a second-round finish at 195 pounds.
North East also collected five victories via forfeit, coming from Kevin Lewis, Blaydon Blake, Luke Slayman, Ethan Doctor and Evan Roberts.
“Right now, we’re a young team. We’re battling some injuries to the varsity guys. The young guys really stepped up. We’ve grown a lot since our first meet,” Mossa said. “Every match, the guys are developing more. We’re seeing more pins and more takedowns. The guys are getting more aggressive. It’s been fun to watch them grow all season.”
Elkton picked up a pinfall victory from Colin Joyce at 106 pounds and win via forfeit at 113 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.