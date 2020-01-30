One of the most accomplished athletes ever to come out of Cecil County, North East High School graduate Katie Davis was recently honored for her remarkable collegiate career.
Davis was a member of Villanova University Varsity Club Hall of Fame Class of 2019, where she played four years on the women’s basketball team.
As a senior in 2003, Davis captained that Wildcats team that reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament and won the Big East Tournament. In the Big East championship game, Villanova upset No. 1-ranked Connecticut, led by one of the sport’s all-time best players in Diana Taurasi. The Huskies had won 70 straight games entering the conference final.
Davis ranks third in Villanova history with 247 career 3-points made, shooting at a .396 clip from behind the arc. Her 1,293 career points rank 14th in school history. She ranks 22nd and 23rd in assists (244) and rebounds (462), respectively, and Davis had 159 career steals.
Davis started 103 of the 126 career games she played with Villanova posting a 85-41 record in that span and reaching three NCAA Tournaments.
As a senior, Davis was named second-team All-Big East and first-team All-Big 5. She was a two-time member of the Big East All-Academic team.
In high school, Davis earned 12 varsity letters in volleyball, basketball and softball and was an 11-time All-County selection. She scored a school-record 1,889 points in basketball and led the Indians to an appearance in the 2A state semifinals.
