PERRYVILLE — Perryville's errors proved to be too much to overcome as the Panthers fell to Patterson Mill, 22-16, Thursday night in a mistake-prone football loss.
“We just didn’t execute. Patterson Mill had a good game plan. We knew what they were going to do. We practiced against it all week,” Perryville head coach Chris Johnson said. “We just did not execute the way we need to execute to put points on the board. It’s not one person. They all take turns. One person will miss a block here. Another person will pull the wrong way there, and it all adds up.”
The Panthers (3-4 overall, 2-3 Susquehanna) turned the ball over three times in the second quarter, including twice in a three-play stretch, but each time their defense did not give up points on the ensuing possession to keep them in the game.
“I’m really proud of our defense,” Johnson said. “They played extremely well. Patterson Mill has a really good offense. We put the ball on the ground twice inside our own 20 and kept them out of the end zone. It’s a matter of getting some offensive momentum.”
Patterson Mill (5-2, 4-1) took an 8-0 lead into halftime thanks to a 14-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Vujanic to Christian Pross with 3:25 left in the second quarter. Ke’Shone Peyton added the two-point conversion.
Coming out of the halftime break, Perryville put together its best drive to that point that ended with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Nasuta to Emarion Hampton with 8:46 left in the third quarter. The Panthers’ recovered a loose ball in the end zone for a two-point conversion, tying the game at 8-8.
The score remained that way until the fourth quarter when Patterson Mill embarked on a 12-play, 80-yard drive, ending with Chris Blackwell catching a Vujanic pass for a 17-yard touchdown. Pross added the two-point conversion to give the Huskies a 16-8 lead with 4:37 remaining.
The key play of the drive was a successful fake punt by Patterson Mill on a fourth-and-5 at the Panthers' 46, resulting in a seven-yard gain and a first down.
“Credit to them, they did that fake punt late in the game, which continued that drive, and they went ahead and scored a touchdown,” Johnson said.” That was a huge play because we were tied. If we get the stop and they punt the ball, we get the ball in a tie game with not a lot of time left.”
After stopping Perryville on the ensuing possession, the Huskies added an insurance touchdown when Pross barreled his way into the end zone with a three-yard touchdown run with 1:41 left in the game to make it 22-8.
That score was necessary as Perryville scored in the final minute on a reverse pass from Daniel Tserkis to Braden Yadlosky for a 39-yard touchdown. The successful two-point conversion made it 22-16 with 42 seconds left.
The Panthers went for the onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, but Patterson Mill recovered it to seal the victory.
