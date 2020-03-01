Five Cecil County wrestlers punched their tickets to states with top four finishes Saturday at the 2A-1A East Regional Saturday at North Caroline High School.
At 126 pounds, Perryville's Jeffrey Leonard was the county's highest finisher on the boys' side, placing second. He fell to Pete Lemmons of Queen Anne's in the final in an ultimate tiebreaker period.
Leonard reached the final with a 9-3 decision over North Caroline's Gus Clark in the semis. He earned a win by pinfall in the previous round.
Two more Panthers earned third place finishes – Chase Rondone at 113 pounds and Nathan David at 182.
Rondone, the UCBAC champion in his weight class, pinned Kent Island's Stephen Broad in one minute in the third-place match. He had lost a 7-3 decision to Cambridge-South Dorchester's Dazheem Emory in the semifinals. In the quarterfinals, Rondone beat Harford Tech's Logan Barkley by a 7-3 decision.
David also won by pinfall in the third-place match, besting DJ Taylor of Stephen Decatur. He won by pinfall in the quarterfinals before falling to North Caroline's Trenton Hilliard in the semis. In the consolation bracket, David won an 11-3 decision to reach the third-place match.
At 106 pounds, Bohemia Manor's Colin Honaker won a 15-5 major decision in the third-place match over Stephen Decatur's Logan Intieri. He previously earned a major decision, 14-3, over Kent Island's Jack Hooks in the quarterfinals, but fell to Alex Bellarin of Kent County by an 11-6 decision in the semis. In the consolation bracket, Honaker pinned Wicomico's Aaron Leggett in under a minute to reach the third-place match.
Perryville's Kali Shifflett became the first-ever girls' 2A-1A East Regional champion in her class. She will wrestle Arrey Mbutambe of Eleanor Roosevelt High School in the 200-pound girls' quarterfinals at the state championships.
2A East Region I Boys' Basketball
North Harford 69, North East 58
The Indians finish the season 7-16 overall.
The Hawks advanced to face top-seeded Elkton Tuesday night.
Fallston 61, Rising Sun 57
The Tigers finish the year 3-15 overall.
1A East Region I Girls' Basketball
Patterson Mill 64, Perryville 25
The Panthers conclude the season 1-19 overall.
Men's College Basketball
Howard Community College 111, Cecil College 85
The Seahawks saw their win streak snapped at 19 games Friday night during their regular-season finale.
Jacob Falko led Cecil College with 36 points. Diere Hodges and O'Dell Dickerson added 17 and 13 points, respectively.
Women's College Basketball
Howard Community College 57, Cecil College 55
The Seahawks narrowly dropped their finale Friday night.
Jayla Smith led the way with 18 points for Cecil College. Kayla Thompson scored 15 points and Destiny Perry added 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.