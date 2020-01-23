Rising Sun defeated visiting Edgewood, 54-45, in Susquehanna Division girls’ basketball action Tuesday.

Gabrielle Vaughan led the Tigers with 13 points, nine rebounds, and seven blocks. Sarah Clark scored 12 points with seven rebounds, two assists and three steals. McKayla Bennett had 10 points and six rebounds and Katie Willis added nine points, 16 rebounds and three steals.

Harford Tech 41, Bohemia Manor 30

Hailee Fields led the Eagles with 12 points while Katie O’Hare and Raegan Lenz added seven points apiece.

Joppatowne 45, Elkton 44

North Harford 43, North East 38

UCBAC Boys’ Basketball

Joppatowne 87, Elkton 76

North Harford 56, North East 38

Bohemia Manor 70, Providence Christian Academy 39

WEDNESDAY

UCBAC Boys’ Basketball

Patterson Mill 43, Bohemia Manor 39

Aidan Brown led the Eagles with 18 points and Anthony Pomilii scored 15.

Fallston 57, Rising Sun 48

Wrestling

Perryville 48, Joppatowne 24

Patterson Mill 63, North East 12

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.