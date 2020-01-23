Rising Sun defeated visiting Edgewood, 54-45, in Susquehanna Division girls’ basketball action Tuesday.
Gabrielle Vaughan led the Tigers with 13 points, nine rebounds, and seven blocks. Sarah Clark scored 12 points with seven rebounds, two assists and three steals. McKayla Bennett had 10 points and six rebounds and Katie Willis added nine points, 16 rebounds and three steals.
Harford Tech 41, Bohemia Manor 30
Hailee Fields led the Eagles with 12 points while Katie O’Hare and Raegan Lenz added seven points apiece.
Joppatowne 45, Elkton 44
North Harford 43, North East 38
UCBAC Boys’ Basketball
Joppatowne 87, Elkton 76
North Harford 56, North East 38
Bohemia Manor 70, Providence Christian Academy 39
WEDNESDAY
UCBAC Boys’ Basketball
Patterson Mill 43, Bohemia Manor 39
Aidan Brown led the Eagles with 18 points and Anthony Pomilii scored 15.
Fallston 57, Rising Sun 48
Wrestling
Perryville 48, Joppatowne 24
Patterson Mill 63, North East 12
