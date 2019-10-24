The Rising Sun girls’ cross country team placed sixth Wednesday at the UCBAC Championships at Churchville Recreation Center.
The Tigers were the top Cecil County team, followed by Elkton (eighth), Bohemia Manor (ninth) and Perryville (10th).
Junior Heather Horst was the top county runner, placing seventh as she finished the three-mile course in 19:33.9. North East junior Brooke Ayers finished 15th (20:40.9) and Elkton junior Esther Greenblatt came in 19th (20:57.0) out of 82 runners.
Bo Manor was the top Cecil County boys team with a sixth-place finish. Elkton placed 10th, followed by Rising Sun (11th), North East (12th) and Perryville (13th).
Sophomore Day Leone’s ninth-place finish (16:09.4) led the Eagles and the rest of the county runners. Elkton senior Tyler Vega also finished in the top 20, taking 17th at 16:44.0.
2A Boys’ Soccer Playoffs
Fallston 3, Rising Sun 1
Micah Thomas scored the Tigers’ lone goal and keeper Austin Jacob made nine saves.
Rising Sun finishes the season 6-6-1 overall.
Harford Tech 2, Elkton 1
The Golden Elks finish the season 6-7 overall.
The Cobras advance to face No. 2 North East at 5 p.m. Friday.
UCBAC Volleyball
Rising Sun 3, Havre de Grace 0
The Tigers took down the Warriors in straight sets, 25-14, 25-12 and 25-17.
Anna Carder recorded 10 assists and Sophia Eckerd had nine kills for Rising Sun.
Bel Air 3, Perryville 0
The Panthers were swept by scores of 25-12, 25-20 and 25-17.
Non-League Field Hockey
Tome 9, Christiana (Del.) 0
Taylor DeMasi led the Titans with five goals and three assists. Aliza Compher scored twice, Ava Scheiner recorded a goal and an assist and Nicolette Fafalios added a goal.
