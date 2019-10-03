Hunter Russell scored three goals to lead the Tigers to a commanding 9-0 victory over host Perryville Tuesday night. Sean Brand and Micah Thomas both scored a pair of goals and Connor Najerra and Zachary Siegel each added one.
Rising Sun goalie Austin Jacob made four saves and Panthers goaltender Ethan Crouse stopped nine shots.
Bohemia Manor 5, North East 1
Leke Popoola tallied a hat trick to pace the Bohemia Manor boys' soccer team to a 5-1 win over visiting North East on Tuesday.
Brandon Teixidor recorded one goal and three assists and Arcel Ramirez-Mora scored the remaining goal. Logan Catron and Jacob Brown each added an assist.
UCBAC Girls' Soccer
Edgewood 2, Bohemia Manor 1
Bailey Pressler scored the Eagles' lone goal.
UCBAC Volleyball
Perryville 3, Harford Tech 2
Kristyn Gardner led the Panthers with 19 assists, 12 digs, five aces and two blocks. Mandy Wagner recorded nine aces, six kills and 12 digs and Gracey Stevens had eight kills and 19 digs.
Elkton 3, C.M. Wright 2
The Golden Elks won by set scores of 25-11, 15-25, 25-19, 14-25 and 15-13.
UCBAC Field Hockey
Perryville 2, Aberdeen 1 (OT)
Caroline Griffiths and Katie Derrickson scored the Panthers' goals and Ava Muscella and Olivia Hunsberger provided assists. Goalie Shannon Mahan made eight saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.