Sam Tiegland scored both of Elkton’s goals as the Golden Elks toppled host Rising Sun, 2-1, in non-divisional boys’ soccer action Wednesday.
Both of the junior’s goals came within a three minute stretch in the opening half. He buried a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 36th minute, then capitalized on an assist from Austin Caricofe just before halftime.
Dane Schueler scored the Tigers lone goal (Zack Seigel assist) after halftime to pull the hosts within one.
Goalie Ryan Carrico made 11 saves for Elkton and Austin Jacobs stopped 10 shots for Rising Sun.
UCBAC Field Hockey
North East 1, Elkton 0 (OT)
Kayln Jennings scored her third goal of the season on an assist from Sydney Webster for the Indians (4-1 overall, 3-0 Susquehanna).
The Golden Elks fall to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the lower division.
Bohemia Manor 1, Edgewood 0
Emily Long scored on an assist from Quinn Dilenno for the Eagles (3-1 overall, 2-1 Susquehanna), who have already eclipsed last year’s win total.
UCBAC Girls’ Soccer
Bohemia Manor 6, Oxford Area (Pa.) 2
Katie O’Hare, Brooke Walz Lexi Cook (assist) scored twice for the Eagles (2-3), who received assists from Ella Cook, Paige Racine while Madison Arnold contributed five saves.
The win followed a 7-1 victory over Perryville on Monday.
UCBAC Volleyball
Perryville 3, Havre de Grace 0
The Panthers swept the Warriors by set scores of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-18.
Jordan Carr paced Perryville with 19 assists, nine aces, five kills, three blocks and three digs. Gracey Stevens recorded eight aces, seven kills and three digs and Mandy Wagner added six kills and three blocks.
Rising Sun 3, Harford Tech 0
The Tigers won in straight sets, 25-3, 25-7 and 25-8.
Sophia Eckerd led the Tigers with 14 kills, eight aces and two digs, while Emily Jackson added 21 assists, six digs and three aces.
C.M. Wright 3, North East 1
The Indians fell in four games by scores of 25-23, 16-25, 25-12 and 25-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.