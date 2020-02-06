The Elkton girls’ swim team placed sixth while the Golden Elks boys’ came in seventh Tuesday at the District VI Swimming Championships. Bohemia Manor placed 11th on the girls’ side and the Perryville boys’ team took 12th.
Bel Air won the girls’ competition and the Patterson Mill boys’ placed first.
Elkton sophomore Elizabeth Pennington was the lone Cecil County swimmer to win an individual event, finishing the 200-yard freestyle in 1:59.83.
Men’s College Basketball
Cecil College 102, Montgomery 87
O’Dell Dickerson paced the Seahawks with 29 points. Jacob Falko scored 20 points and handed out a team-high eight assists. Diere Hodges and McKale Williams added 17 and 16 points, respectively.
Cecil has won 14 consecutive games.
Women’s College Basketball
Cecil College 69, Montgomery College 61
Jayla Smith led Cecil with a game-high 22 points. Kayla Thompson scored 18 points and Destiny Perry added 14.
