Dylan Whitney earned medalist honors to help guide Perryville to a victory over rival Cecil County programs North East, Tome and Elkton in high school golf action at Furnace Bay Golf Course in Perryville on Tuesday.
Whitney finished a low-round score of 40, while Jake Tabor had a 51, Teno Christofano fired a 52, Ronnie Kidd and Nick Lepore both shot a 56 and Marshall Edwards recorded a 58 for the Panthers, who finished with a four-player score of 199 points.
Matt Wallace had a 45, Matt Kozemchek shot a 53, Lance Richardson recorded a 57, Ethan Moyers produced a 55 and Noah Slayman fired a 66 for the Indians, who shot a four-player score of 210.
Mark LoPresto fired a 60, Joe Grapes shot a 57, Loch Williams notched a 56, Lance Wonder produced a 49 and Daniel Rafael shot a 69 for Tome, which finished with a four-player score of 222 points.
Bryce Titter had a 67, Roland Eaton shot a 56, Simone Foye fired a 63 and Carley Easterling earned a 71 for the Golden Elks, which a four-player score of 257.
UCBAC Field Hockey
Eagles top Panthers in rivalry showdown
Bohemia Manor defeated Perryville 2-0 in Susquehanna Division field hockey action on Monday.
Allison Anderson and Emily Long both scored for the Eagles (2-1 overall, 1-1 division). The Chesapeake Division squad, under first-year coach Caitlan Gartland, already has two victories after winning two of all last year.
The Panthers fall to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the lower division.
North East 4, Edgewood 0
Kaylee Isaac had one goal and one assist and Kaylyn Jennings, Kiley Leftridge and Sydney Webster all had one goal while Kelsey Jennings added one assist for the Indians (3-1 overall, 2-0 Susquehanna).
The victory followed a 1-0 triumph over Rising Sun on Friday in which Kaylyn Jennings aided Kelsey Jennings for the winning goal with six minutes remaining.
UCBAC Girls’ Soccer
Bohemia Manor 7, Perryville 1
Katie O’Hare netted the hat trick and Ella Cook (assist), Lexi Cook (assist), Sofie Triantafillos and Kaitlyn Carter all had goals for the Eagles (1-3 overall, 1-1 Susquehanna), who had one assist from Bailey Pressler.
The Panthers fall to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the lower division.
UCBAC Boys’ Soccer
Perryville 4, Harford Christian 2
Nick Alberding led the Panthers (1-2 overall) with a hat trick, scoring a pair of unassisted goals and capitalizing one off a feed from Josh Barnett. Josh Nasuta tallied on an assist from James Lewis.
UCBAC Volleyball
Bohemia Manor 3, Harford Tech 0
The Eagles (3-1 overall, 1-1 Chesapeake) swept by set scores of 25-13, 25-16 and 25-22.
The Cobras fall to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the upper division.
Bel Air 3, Rising Sun 2
The Tigers (0-1 overall, 0-1 Chesapeake) dropped the fifth set, 16-14, to fall 3-2.
The Bobcats, who improve to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the upper division, defeat Rising Sun for the first time since 2012.
