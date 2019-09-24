Elkton continued its dominant start to the season with a 45-14 win over host Aberdeen Friday night.
Quarterback Nolan Null threw three touchdown passes on the night. He completed 16-of-21 attempts for 277 yards. Two of his touchdown passes went to Mike Vass, who recorded 113 yards receiving on four catches. Trevin Ewing caught a touchdown pass and ran for another, posting 63 receiving yards and 47 yards rushing on only two carries. Tashawn Watters led the rushing attack with 85 yards on the ground.
Frank Turner posted a team-high 11 tackles. Kharee Stephens had nine tackles and a sack and Gregg Triplett added eight tackles with a sack.
The Golden Elks (3-0 overall, 2-0 Chesapeake) host Havre de Grace Friday night after opening the season with three straight road games.
The Eagles fall to 0-3 on the year and 0-3 in the upper division.
North Harford 31, Bohemia Manor 28
The Eagles suffered a 31-28 road loss to the Hawks Friday.
Quarterback Jake Harris threw a pair of touchdown passes and rushed for two more, finishing the night with 162 yards in the air and 48 on the ground. Jordan Darling caught eight passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.
Bo Manor (0-3 overall, 0-2 Susquehanna) looks for its first win of the season Friday as it hosts North East.
The Hawks improve to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the lower division.
Perryville 35, Fallston 20
The Panthers improve to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Susquehanna.
The Cougars drop to 1-2 on the season and 0-2 in the lower division.
Monday
UCBAC Boys’ Soccer
Rising Sun 4, Harford Christian 2
Luke Moore recorded a goal and an assist to lead the Tigers to a 4-2 non-conference road win Monday.
Hunter Russell and Dylan Pietuszka both scored goals while Micah Thomas and Ben Smith recorded an assist apiece. Austin Jacob made a pair of saves in net for Rising Sun (1-3).
Thursday
Perryville 3, Edgewood 2
Nick Alberding and Ben Roberts led the Panthers with a goal and an assist apiece. Sean Woods also found the back of the net for Perryville (2-2).
The Rams fall to (0-4).
UCBAC Volleyball
Saturday
Chopticon 3, Perryville 0
The Panthers were swept in a non-conference contest by set scores of 25-18, 27-25 and 25-14.
Jordan Carr led Perryville (3-1) with 16 assists and12 digs. Gracey Stevens followed with six kills and 13 digs and Gillian Carr and Mandy Wagner added eight and six digs, respectively.
Thursday
Rising Sun 3, Patterson Mill 0
The Tigers swept the Huskies by game scores of 25-14, 25-11 and 25-9.
Sophia Eckerd paced Rising Sun (2-1 overall, 2-1 Chesapeake) 13 kills, four aces and two digs. Emily Jackson recorded 22 assists, five digs, five kills and three aces, Lauren Hudson had seven kills, two digs and six aces and Rachel Cohen added 17 digs, five aces and three kills.
The Huskies fall to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the upper division.
