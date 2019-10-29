North East easily advanced to the 1A North Region I Final with a 9-0 win over visiting Havre de Grace on Monday.
Abby Riley led the Indians with two goals and two assists. Kaylee Isaac followed with two goals and an assist. Kiley Day, Virginia Edwards and Kaylin Jennings each had one goal and one assist. Jordan Edwards and Brin Khanhar both scored once and Olivia Ness added an assist.
North East (12-2) hosts Rising Sun for the region championship at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
St. Michael’s 2, Elkton 1
The Golden Elks finish the 10-3 season overall.
Kent County 8, Bohemia Manor 0
The Eagles finish the year 7-6 overall.
FRIDAY
1A Boys’ Soccer Playoffs
Bohemia Manor 7, Kent County 0
Brandon Teixidor led the Eagles with four goals and two assists. Logan Catron had one goal and one assist. Leke Papoola, Mikey Stetcher, Even Philhower and Matthew Jordan each scored one goal and Jake Brown added an assist.
The Eagles (9-1-2) advanced to meet St. Michaels Tuesday night.
St. Michael’s 2, Perryville 1
The Panthers finish the season 5-10 overall.
St. Michaels advanced to play Bohemia Manor Tuesday night.
2A Boys’ Soccer Playoffs
Harford Tech 6, North East 1
The Indians finish 7-6 on the year.
1A Girls’ Soccer Playoffs
Perryville 1, Kent County 0
The Panthers (4-7) advanced to face Bohemia Manor Tuesday afternoon.
UCBAC Football
Rising Sun 45, Joppatowne 8
Noah Boyd ran the ball 22 times for 155 yards. Ben Ehrhart rushed seven times for 100 yards and a touchdown and Cade Eyman had four carries for 25 yards and a score. Linton Mercer went 6-for-6 on PATs and made a 30-yard field goal for the Tigers (7-1 overall, 5-1 Susquehanna).
Perryville 44, North Harford 0
The Panthers improve to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the Susquehanna.
The Hawks drop to 3-5 on the year and 2-4 in the lower division.
Fallston 36, Bohemia Manor 16
The Eagles fall to 1-7 overall and 1-5 in the Susquehanna.
The Cougars improve to 3-5 on the season and 2-4 in the lower division.
THURSDAY
1A Girls’ Soccer Playoffs
Bohemia Manor 7, Colonel Richardson 0
Katie O’Hare (assist) and Kara Pardue led the Eagles with two goals apiece. Lexi Cook recorded a goal and an assist, and Julie Walz and Marlaina Ellis each added a goal. Belle Boone and Ella Cook added an assist apiece for the Eagles (6-6-1), who advanced to face Perryville on Monday.
UCBAC Volleyball
Perryville 3, Harford Tech 0
The Panthers won in straight sets, 25-13, 25-13 and 25-12.
Jordan Carr led Perryville with 20 digs, 14 assists, seven kills and three aces. Kristyn Gardner recorded 19 digs and Gracey Stevens added nine kills, three digs and two blocks.
C.M. Wright 3, Elkton 1
The Golden Elks lost by set scores of 25-9, 25-12, 22-25 and 25-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.