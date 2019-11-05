Abby Riley scored the game-winning goal to power North East into the 1A Field Hockey State Semifinals.
The Indians defeated visiting Sparrows Point on Friday. Kaylee Isaac scored the other goal and Kaylyn Jennings recorded an assist.
North East meets Washington High at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with a trip to the state championship on the line.
2A East Region I Volleyball Playoffs
Rising Sun 3, Elkton 0
The Tigers defeated the Golden Elks in straight sets, 25-10, 25-7 and 25-10.
Sophia Eckerd led Rising Sun with 16 kills and three digs. Emily Jackson recorded 21 assists, seven kills, five aces, two digs and a block.
Eckerd was named MaxPreps/AVCA Player of the Week in the state of Maryland on Tuesday. For the week, she totaled 19 kills, five digs, 18 receptions, six aces and one block.
The Tigers advance to host North East in the region final at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Elkton concludes its season 10-7 overall.
North East 3, Fallston 2
The North East girls’ volleyball team beat top-seeded Fallston 3-2 (25-20, 10-25, 25-19, 14-25, 15-9) Monday night to advance to the 2A East Region I Final.
Neveah Tormollon collected six kills and six assists, Elaina Owens compiled four aces, six assists and five blocks and Taylor Gascione recorded five perfect passes, six kills and five digs.
Anna Brennan had 16 perfect passes and five digs and Jackie Marison contributed six aces and four kills.
The Indians improved to 11-6, while Fallston ends its season at 11-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.