Despite 38 points from Matthew Wallace, North East suffered a 77-74 road loss to Bel Air in Susquehanna Division boys' basketball action on Friday.
Dyland McDilda and Brandon Rhoades scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, for the Indians.
Men's basketball
Cecil College 102, College of Southern Maryland 81
Five Seahawks scored in double figures, led by Jacob Falko's 30 points. Justin Cohen scored 18 points, Diere Hodges dropped 16 and O'Dell Dickerson and McKale Williams added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Cecil has won 15 consecutive games.
Women's basketball
College of Southern Maryland 65, Cecil College 63
Sophomore point guard Kayla Thompson led the Seahawks with 21 points. Jayla Smith added 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.