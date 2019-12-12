North East edged visiting Bohemia Manor, 45-43, in Susquehanna boys’ basketball action Tuesday.
Matthew Wallace led the Indians with 20 points. Brandon Rhoades scored eight points and pulled down 11 rebounds, Dylan McDilda had six points and seven rebounds and Jeffrey Keiser added eight points and four rebounds for North East (3-0).
The Eagles fall to 1-2 overall.
Elkton 56, Patterson Mill 52
Mwebe Kajubi scored 17 points and Trevin Ewing added 16 to lead the Golden Elks, who improved to 2-0 on the year.
UCBAC Girls Basketball
Bohemia Manor 37, Edgewood 30
Hailee Field paced the Eagles with 11 points. Raegan Lenz recorded eight points, nine rebounds and five blocks. Katie O’Hare had six points and six steals and Alaina Sliker dished out six assists for Bo Manor (3-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.