Three different North East players found the back of the net Tuesday as the Indians defeated Perryville, 3-1, in boys’ soccer action.
Marcus French recorded a goal and an assist and Tyler Vonk and Vaughn England both added one goal.
Bohemia Manor 6, Joppatowne 1
Brandon Teixidor and Leke Papoola scored three goals apiece to lead the Eagles. Teixidor also recorded a pair of assists and Papoola added one. Nico Mainolfi had two assists and Brandon Baranick also added one.
Charlie Rinker made seven saves in net for Bohemia Manor.
Rising Sun 5, Havre de Grace 0
Micah Thomas scored a pair of goals to lead the Tigers, who received one goal apiece from Hunter Russell, Ryan Krankowski and Logan Kelsch.
FIELD HOCKEY
Tome 5, Bohemia Manor 0
The Titans defeated the Eagles, 5-0, in non-conference field hockey action.
Taylor DeMasi led Tome with two goals and an assist. Kaitlynn Gilbert, Lauren Kirsh and Nicolette Fafalios each added a goal. Goalie Anna Bilsky made four saves in net.
