The Elkton boys’ basketball team cruised to a 70-21 win over visiting North East on Tuesday.
Marques Battle led the Golden Elks with 20 points. Jakeem Jackson scored nine points and Mwebe Kajubi and Kareem Howell added eight points apiece.
Matthew Wallace led the Indians with 12 points.
UCBAC Girls’ Basketball
Bohemia Manor 38, Elkton 20
Katie O’Hare led the Eagles with 13 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Hailee Fields scored eight points, Alaina Sliker had seven and Raegan Lenz added six points, nine rebounds and four blocks.
UCBAC Swimming
Patterson Mill edged the Golden Elks in combined team scores, though the Elkton girls’ team finished first at Tuesday’s meet.
Sophomore Elizabeth Pennington won the girls’ 100-yard back stroke in a time of 1:03.6, finishing 27.77 seconds ahead of the next fastest swimmer. Freshman Sadie Cooper won the girls’ 100-yard break stroke, finishing in 1:22.10 and winning by more than 14 seconds.
