The Elkton swim team combined to place sixth in the 2019 Icicle Invitational Friday at Joppatowne High School.
The Golden Elks girls squad captured third place while the boys took sixth.
Each side had a first-place relay finisher. The Elkton girls won the 200 medley relay in a time of 2:07.83. The unit was made up of sophomore Elizabeth Pennington, freshman Sadie Cooper, junior Stefanie Matsen and junior Sadie Marra.
The boys won the 200-yard backstroke relay, finishing in 2:04.84 – more than 12 seconds ahead of the second-place team. The group consisted of freshman Michael Marra, junior Cameron Michalak, junior Austin Caricofe and Perryville junior Bryan Thompson.
UCBAC Girls’ Basketball
Patterson Mill 42, Bohemia Manor 29
Hailee Fields led the Eagles with 13 points and Katie O’Hare pulled down a team-high four rebounds.
