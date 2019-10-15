Senior running back Tashawn Watters completed 5-of-6 pass attempts for 160 yards and three touchdowns in place of starter Nolan Null. Watters also ran the ball seven times for 48 yards and a score while guiding Elkton to a 42-7 non-divisional win over host North East.
Running back Gregg Triplett scored a 25-yard touchdown on his lone carry of the game and Kharee Stephens rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown on three attempts. Trevin Ewing recorded 52 yards rushing and caught a 60-yard touchdown pass. John Rhodan hauled in a 70-yard touchdown and Michael Vass had a 25-yard touchdown reception.
Frank Turner led the Elkton (6-0) defense with 20 tackles and a forced fumble and Elijah Perry made 17 tackles.
The Indians fall to 3-3 overall.
C.M. Wright 14, Bohemia Manor 6
Caleb Sturgill threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Kelley for the Eagles’ lone score. Kelley led the Eagles offense 110 yards receiving on six catches, the other five coming from quarterback Jake Harris.
Bo Manor (1-5), only dressing 19 players, received a strong defensive effort led by Mike Grondin’s 10 tackles and one sack. Harris recorded nine tackles and a forced fumble and Sturgill made eight tackles. Kelley added six tackles and intercepted a C.M. Wright pass.
The Mustangs improve to 4-2 overall.
Edgewood 34, Perryville 10
The Panthers fall to 3-3 overall.
The Rams improve to 3-3 over the season.
UCBAC Volleyball
MONDAY
Rising Sun 3, Perryville 0
The Tigers swept the Panthers by set scores of 27-25, 25-20 and 25-11.
Sophia Eckerd led the Tigers with 17 kills, six aces, four digs and a block. Lauren Hudson had 12 kills, five aces and three digs, Rachel Cohen recorded 19 digs and Emily Jackson added 29 assists, six aces, four digs and two kills.
Jordan Carr paced Perryville with 18 assists, eight digs, three aces and three blocks. Kristyn Gardner had 12 digs and Gillian Carr and Gracey Stevens recorded five kills apiece. Mandy Wagner added four kills and 11 digs.
THURSDAY
Perryville 3, Havre de Grace 0
The Panthers swept the Warriors by game scores of 25-10, 25-19 and 25-17.
Jordan Carr recorded 21 assists, 14 digs, seven kills, four aces and three blocks. Kristyn Gardner had 31 digs, four aces and two kills. Mandy Wagner added seven kills and six digs and Gracey Stevens had six kills and five digs.
Rising Sun 3, Harford Tech 0
The Tigers swept the match by scores of 25-11, 25-11 and 25-13.
Sophia Eckerd led the way with eight kills, six aces and one dig.
C.M. Wright 3, North East 0
The Indians lost in straight sets by game scores of 25-17, 25-16 and 25-17.
UCBAC Field Hockey
North East 10, Joppatowne 0
Jordan Edwards and Kelsey Jennings led the Indians with three goals and one assist apiece. Kaylee Isaac scored a goal and dished out two assists while Abby Riley had one goal and one assist. Kiley Day and Kaylin Jennings each scored a goal, Kiley Leftridge had two assists and Megan Talbott added an assist for North East.
Bohemia Manor 2, Red Lion Christian (Del.) 0
Quinn Dilenno scored a goal and added an assist to pace the Eagles. Katie Goodwin also had a goal and Allison Anderson added an assist.
UCBAC Girls’ Soccer
Elkton 3, Havre de Grace 0
Shadai Givens scored twice to lead the Golden Elks and Aidan Wilbur added the other goal. Kelsey Caldarelli and Anna Belong had an assist apiece.
Lexie Zeolie recorded the shutout in goal for Elkton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.