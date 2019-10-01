Two days after the death of Ed Brown, a coach in the Elkton football program, the Golden Elks put on an inspired performance in his honor.
Elkton defeated visiting Havre de Grace, 57-6, and Brown’s son, Ian, scored a touchdown and recorded a sack. Ian Brown had 52 yards rushing on five carries.
Tashawn Watters ran the ball six times for 118 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a 58-yard touchdown pass.
Quarterback Nolan Null completed 7-of-9 attempts for 158 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Gregg Triplett ran for a 34-yard touchdown on his only carry of the game and Kharee Stephens rushed twice for 29 yards and a score.
Michael Vass caught three passes for 56 yards and a touchdown and Trevin Ewing had two receptions for 44 yards.
Elijah Perry returned an interception for a touchdown for the Elks and Vass and John Rhodan also picked off passes. Like Brown, Triplett and Frank Turner recorded sacks.
Kicker Jacob Bosler went 7-for-7 on extra point attempts for Elkton (4-0 overall, 3-0 Chesapeake).
The Warriors fall to 1-3 overall and 1-3 in the upper division.
North East 28, Bohemia Manor 8
Senior running back Jachai Graham rushed for 227 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Indians to a Susquehanna Division win over the Eagles. He also added a pair of recpetions for 36 yards.
Quarterback Brandon Maenner completed both of his pass attempts for a total of 36 yards and added a rushing touchdown. Joe Funk also ran for a score. Austin Schofield completed to Maenner for a successful two-point conversion for North East (2-2 overall, 2-1 Susquehanna).
Quarterback Jake Harris went 3-of-14 for 58 yards for Bo Manor (0-4, 0-3). He ran five times for 37 yards. James Baglio led the Eagles rushing attack with 131 yards on 15 carries. Caleb Sturgill hauled in a 44-yard pass.
UCBAC Field Hockey
Saturday
Tome 1, North East 1
Taylor DeMasi scored the Titans’ lone goal and Anna Bilsky mades seven saves in net.
Friday
Tome 6, Perryville 0
Taylor DeMasi recorded a point on all six of the Titans’ goals. The senior scored four herself and dished out a pair of assists. Kaitlynn Gilbert scored twice for Tome and added an assist. Goalie Anna Bilsky made six saves.
UCBAC Volleyball
Thursday
Bel Air 3, Perryville 0
The Panthers were swept by scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-14.
Jordan Carr paced the Panthers with 14 assists, seven digs and three aces. Kristyn Gardner recorded 17 digs, Gillian Carr had 13 digs and Mandy Wagner added five blocks for Perryville (3-3 overall, 3-2 Chesapeake).
Rising Sun 3, Havre de Grace 0
The Tigers won in straight sets by game scores of 25-5, 25-6 and 25-14.
Sophia Eckerd recorded 11 kills, five aces, three digs and a block and Emily Jackson had nine kills, 20 assists, seven aces and four digs for Rising Sun (4-1 overall, 4-1 Chesapeake).
The Warriors fall to 2-5 overall and 1-4 in the upper division.
