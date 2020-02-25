Elkton sophomore Elizabeth Pennington captured an individual state championship in the girls' 100-yard backstroke Saturday at the MPSSAA State Swimming Championships at the University of Maryland.
Pennington won the individual state title by completing the swim in 57.11 seconds, finishing the race just under two seconds ahead of Pooleville's Sophie Elliott, who took second in the event.
Her strong showing included a fifth-place finish in the girls' 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58.85 seconds. Pennington also led the Elkton girls' 200-yard medley relay squad, which finished eighth. The unit included freshman Sadie Cooper and juniors Sadie Marra and Ciara Hopkins. Pennington, Hopkins and Marra also teamed with junior Suzanna Kress to place 11th in the girls' 400-yard freestyle relay.
Bohemia Manor's Anna Miller brought home a pair of top 10 finishes, placing ninth in the girls' 50-yard freestyle (0:25.81) and 10th in the 100-yard freestyle (57.15).
MIL Boys' Basketball Final
Tri-State Christian 53, Tome 51
Liam Tester tipped in a missed shot as time expired to secure the MIL Boys' Basketball championship for Tri-State Christian on Saturday.
Tester and Tim Frederick led the Crusaders with 16 points apiece and both recorded double-doubles. Tester pulled down 20 rebounds while Frederick grabbed 15 boards.
Tester was named tournament MVP.
Tester and Frederick were named MIL co-MVPs, while Tyler Clarke was also selected first-team All League. Additionally, Tri-State had three selections for MIL girls' first-team: Gianna Moore, Julianna Harris and Tessa Davis.
UCBAC Boys' Basketball
Patterson Mill 62, Rising Sun 38
Zach Osborne led the Tigers with eight points.
Men's College Basketball
Cecil College 90, WVU Potomac State College 82
The Seahawks won their 19th-straight game Saturday behind 27 points from Diere Hodges and 25 by Jacob Falko. Falko led Cecil College with nine assists and nine rebounds. Justin Cohen and McKale Williams added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
The Seahawks close the regular season Friday night at Howard Community College.
Women's College Basketball
Cecil College 68, WVU Potomac State College 56
Kayla Thompson and Jayla Smith led the Seahawks with 22 and 21 points, respectively. They both also grabbed eight rebounds.
College Baseball
Seahawks earn sweep in double-header
The Cecil College baseball team won a pair of games Saturday against Columbia International University (S.C.) JV. The Seahawks won the opener by a score of 13-0 and the latter, 16-4.
Cecil improves to 3-3 on the young season.
